'Something you will never get back' - Davide Ancelotti admits Real Madrid are missing 'intelligent' Toni Kroos and names Barcelona star as the only ideal replacement

Ancelotti stressed how drastically the team's tactical execution has shifted without their main distributor. "I don’t want everything I say about Madrid to be interpreted as criticism, but when Modric or Kroos were there, every movement into space was followed by a ball arriving there," he explained. "I’m not saying that the footballers they have now don’t have that ability. What I’m saying is that, to play vertically, you need someone who knows how to deliver the ball. Being vertical doesn’t mean having eight runners. It also means having someone who can launch them. It’s a style of play."

Replacing the German icon, the current Lille head coach insisted, is simply impossible. "You lose something that you will never get back. The best player in the world in his position," he said. "You can’t say, 'I need another Kroos,' because there isn’t another one. He was the owner of the match. He controlled the tempo. The game was played at the rhythm he wanted. He decided things, and he was fundamental because he managed the pace of the match.

"And on top of that, he ran. He was a player who covered 11 kilometres per match. He knew how to defend and had a strong tactical understanding. I loved him when he played as a number 6. I really loved it. He didn’t particularly like going after second balls or getting involved in duels. He preferred playing as an 8 because he left the dirty work to the 6."



