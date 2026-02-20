Americans Abroad preview: Christian Pulisic continues injury recovery, Haji Wright can carry Coventry, and Balogun looks to build on a big game

And so the European season ticks away. These are the tough days to figure out, especially in a World Cup year. Normally, narratives can be constructed, and themes identified. But at the moment, there's a slight uneasiness. Everything seems geared towards the tournament this summer. There is a sense that everyone wants to stay fit, keep healthy, and fight for a spot.

Of course, those all feed into each other. You can't stay fit without playing. And you can't fight for a spot if you're not performing. Funny how this thing works. And at the moment, things look a bit fluid with the USMNT. Weston McKennie's inclusion at all might have been under question a few months ago. Now, he's playing some good stuff, and seems set to start. Christian Pulisic was the best player in Serie A for a few months, but has struggled with injuries of late. His fitness will have to be a serious concern for Mauricio Pochettino.

And then, at the striker spot, there's competition. If Folarin Balogun and Ricardo Pepi are the one and two, who gets that number three spot? Haji Wright and Patrick Agyemang are enjoying remarkably similar seasons, and both are finding form at exactly the right time. Both of them have crucial games this weekend as they fight for promotion.

GOAL looks at some of the biggest storylines to follow among Americans Abroad this weekend...