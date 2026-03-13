It has been a strange season for Americans Abroad. What started with so much promise has not been entirely smooth. Christian Pulisic was on fire early, but his form has since tailed off. Malik Tillman showed flashes but has struggled of late. There have been some success stories, though. Yunus Musah is back in the picture, while Weston McKennie is arguably playing the best soccer of his career — earning a new contract at Juventus in the process.

In short, things look a little mixed at the moment. But this is also a crucial juncture. The World Cup kicks off in three months, and there is a now-or-never feel for those hoping to break into Mauricio Pochettino’s squad. The good news? Everyone is playing meaningful games. No one can afford to coast through the next few fixtures. The final stretch of the season will be immensely important for those hoping to make the cut.

And that makes this weekend as important as ever for Americans Abroad. GOAL takes a look at the key fixtures as the big names return to action...