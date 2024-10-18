Americans Abroad: Christian Pulisic, Antonee Robinson, Weston McKennie look to make club impact after USMNT camp

GOAL looks at some of the biggest storylines for U.S. internationals as players return from Mauricio Pochettino's USMNT camp

The international break is over, and the attention returns to Europe. Mauricio Pochettino's first camp as USMNT manager was an admittedly mixed bag, with some tactical ideas developed, but a split of matches against Panama and Mexico proving slightly underwhelming.

Still, those results will certainly be building blocks, and club football now comes back into focus. For the USMNT, the usual suspects are expected, some of whom were controversially released from the U.S. camp after the first of the two friendlies.

Christian Pulisic, a week after being sent home early, should be back in the mix for Milan. Meanwhile, a few other big names will feature for their clubs, the post international break haze clearing.

GOAL looks at some of the biggest storylines to follow among Americans abroad as Pulisic and teammates return to action for their clubs.