Ryan Tolmich

Americans Abroad: Brenden Aaronson, Weston McKennie look to build momentum as Folarin Balogun faces Tanner Tessmann in Ligue 1

GOAL previews the main storylines among Americans abroad this weekend.

While some European leagues remain on winter break, it’s still a busy weekend for U.S. men’s national team players abroad, with several Americans set for meaningful league action to open the 2026 calendar year.

From a marquee Ligue 1 matchup between AS Monaco’s Folarin Balogun and Lyon’s Tanner Tessmann to a major Premier League test for Brenden Aaronson, there’s no shortage of intrigue. With World Cup preparations beginning to sharpen, performances like these carry extra weight as the margins continue to narrow.

  • Sunderland v Leeds United - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Another big game for Aaronson

    The games have come thick and fast for Brenden Aaronson and Leeds, but the American midfielder won’t mind the quick turnaround while he’s in form.

    Aaronson and Leeds enter the weekend in strong form. The club is unbeaten in six Premier League matches, a run that dates back to Nov. 29. While four of those results have been draws, two came against reigning champions Liverpool, valuable points for a side battling relegation. Wins over Crystal Palace and Chelsea have further eased the pressure, leaving Leeds in a more comfortable position than they occupied just a month ago.

    Next up is another test in Manchester United. While this is not the dominant force of the Ferguson era, it remains a fixture that carries weight - one most teams still circle on the calendar.

    Aaronson gets another chance to deliver on a big stage in the new year.

  • Fulham v Cambridge United - Carabao Cup Third RoundGetty Images Sport

    Robinson's next test

    Speaking of Liverpool, the Reds are set to face another American star this weekend: Antonee Robinson. And, after spending most of 2025 battling injuries, Robinson enters 2026 with the greatest gift of all: fitness.

    In the final weeks of 2025, Robinson looked like his old self with Fulham. He ran up and down that left-hand side, whipping in crosses and making defensive plays that really lifted his team. It didn't take long for the American to remind everyone of how good he is, and how vital he is to Fulham's hopes.

    Liverpool will know that well. They had been rumored to sign Robinson multiple times over the last few years before ultimately adding Milos Kerkez as their left-back of the future this summer. So there will be no surprises for Liverpool, who know exactly the type of damage Robinson can do, particularly against a Reds defense that has struggled a bit this season.

  • FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-LYON-ANGERSAFP

    A marquee clash in Ligue 1

    A meeting between Monaco and Lyon will always be a big game in Ligue 1. It's a big game for Americans, too.

    On one side, Tanner Tessmann, who has done a little bit of everything for Lyon. On the other hand, Folarin Balogun has taken a step towards establishing himself as the guy for Monaco. These two could go head-to-head at points, too, with Tessmann starting at center back in recent games.

    There is an interesting backdrop to this, particularly on Tessmann's side. Recent reports out of France have linked the midfielder with a move, one that would help Lyon finance other transfers. Whether or not that is true is to be determined, but for now, Tessmann remains an integral part of Lyon's team.

    At the moment, both Lyon and Monaco need points. The former sits fifth, while the latter sits ninth in Ligue 1. This is the type of game teams have to win if they have European hopes, and there's a very real chance that one of the two Americans could be the difference-maker in a massive game.

  • FBL-ITA-SERIE A-JUVENTUS-ROMAAFP

    McKennie and Juventus look to keep momentum

    It isn’t always clear where Weston McKennie will line up for Juventus, but they tend to win regardless.

    Juventus will host Lecce on Saturday in another match they'll expect to secure three points. They've won seven of their last eight in all competitions and four of their last five in Serie A. This is a team in form, which is always good for confidence.

    McKennie has been an integral part of it all. He's played all 90 minutes in 12 of his last 13 appearances, making contributions all over the field for the Old Lady. Even as his contract wears down and rumors over his future persist, McKennie is playing some of the best soccer of his club career.

    That's great for Juve, who need to keep winning to keep pace at the top of Serie A. It's a tight race, one that sees the top five teams separated by four points. In the end, it'll come down to results and difference-makers, which makes games like this feel even more important as Juve look to continue their momentum.

  • Atletico de Madrid v FC Internazionale Milano - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD5Getty Images Sport

    A fresh start for Cardoso?

    It proved a bittersweet year for Johnny Cardoso in 2025. The American midfielder earned a high-profile move to Atlético Madrid, but injuries limited both his availability for the USMNT and his ability to settle quickly in Spain.

    He'll be one player eager to see the calendar turn to 2026, then, because he has an opportunity for a fresh start. 

    Atletico Madrid's first game of 2026 comes on Sunday when they face Real Sociedad, and it could offer Cardoso a chance to get back onto the field. So far this season, he's played just 199 minutes in La Liga, but a recent 66-minute runout against Atletico Baleares in the Copa del Rey did offer some optimism for the American midfielder. Manager Diego Simeone seems content with easing Cardoso in - could he be eased back into playing time this weekend?

    Cardoso will hope so, just as he'll be hoping for a bright start to this new year.

