Amad Diallo's moment! Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag reveals plans for young winger ahead of run-in

GettySoham MukherjeeAmad Diallo's moment! Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag reveals plans for young winger ahead of run-inAmad DialloErik ten HagManchester UnitedPremier LeagueManchester United manager Erik ten Hag is ready to hand Amad Diallo a more prominent role in the business end of the campaign.