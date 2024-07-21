Alisha Lehmann Juventus womenAlisha Lehmann Instagram/GOAL/GETTY
Ritabrata Banerjee

VIDEO: Alisha Lehmann trains with Juventus for first time as Serie A side kick off pre-season training

Alisha LehmannJuventusSerie A FemminileWomen's football

Alisha Lehmann trained with the Juventus women's team for the first time since moving to the Italian side from Aston Villa.

  • Lehmann trains with Juventus for the first time
  • Joined the Italian giants earlier in the summer
  • Enjoyed a break before heading to Italy