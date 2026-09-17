'A little bit behind' - Unai Emery delivers brutal reality check to Chelsea loanee Alejandro Garnacho after Aston Villa selection snub

Speaking after the cup victory, Emery did not mince his words regarding the Argentine's current standing in the squad. The Villa boss admitted the winger remains a "little bit behind" the rest of the group and outlined exactly what is required to break into the team.

“[He has to] continue working," Emery told reporters. "Work, work, train, work. When he can have minutes to play, try and play well. He is progressing, but we have players in front of him now."

The Spanish tactician also pointed to the impressive form of other attackers who are currently keeping the loanee out of the side. "George [Hemmings] is playing fantastic," he added. "Alysson is also understanding things well and is giving us things I want. [Ibrahim] Mbaye also responded well. We want a competitive team and players to compete in the style we have.”



