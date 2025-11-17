Getty Images
Alan Shearer slams Man Utd for overpaying on Benjamin Sesko deal and admits he does not have high hopes for Red Devils £70m striker
Sesko's early struggled and injury problems
United pursued the Sesko transfer for a long time in the last transfer window and finally managed to secure the move in August as they agreed to pay £74million ($100m) to RB Leipzig. The highly-rated Bundesliga was a priority transfer for the Red Devils, who were desperate to solve their goal scoring woes after a nightmare campaign in the 2024-25 season.
Sesko, though, has yet to live up to the high price tag as he has scored just two goals in the Premier League and has started in only six out of the 11 matches the club played. In their latest outing against Tottenham Hotspur, which ended in a 2-2 draw, Ruben Amorim introduced Sesko in the 58th minute, only to sub him off in the closing stages of the match after a robust challenge from Micky van de Ven.
At the end of the game, Amorim expressed concern over the striker's condition, while ignoring questions on his form. The Portuguese coach said: "That is not the biggest concern now. That happens, especially with a striker. I am more concerned with an injury, because it's in the knee, we don't know, we need Ben to be a better team. I have no idea. Because it's the knee we never know."
Shearer slammed Man Utd for high Sesko fee
Newcastle icon Shearer has now opened up on Sesko's struggles, while slamming the Red Devils for spending heavily on his transfer, as he told Betfair: "One player that must do better for United is Benjamin Sesko. They paid 70 odd million for him. That was a lot of money, I know it’s the market but it was too much. He’s had a tough start and I don’t expect huge things from him to be honest.
"I think he’s a good player but I’m not sure he’s any more than that. He should have scored a couple more goals than he has so far. It’s been a tough start for him, especially considering the money United paid."
Slovenia boss slammed Man Utd for disrespecting Sesko
Following his injury in the Spurs game, Sesko was ruled out of action during the international break and could take the field for Slovenia in the World Cup qualifiers. Speaking about Sesko's injury and struggles with form, national team head coach Matjaz Kek told reporters: "With all due respect to a great club like Manchester United, we have officially not received anything yet; no papers, no documents. We would certainly like to get them. We want our medical team to also take a look at it. Our doctor is an expert in this field. We don't have just anyone in this position. I cannot comment, of course, I have certain information, and I am also in contact with Beni, of course. I can't say anything because officially, we don't know anything at all.
"United haven't contacted anyone from our camp. Of course, I am concerned about the player; the only thing that matters to me is his wellbeing. We are prepared to do everything for that, and we have never sent anyone onto the field if there was the slightest risk. However, the national team is something very special, and I expect maximum respect from everyone. Slovenia deserves that, even if on the other side there is a powerhouse like England, and something as extraordinary as the Premier League. After all, it has been quite some time since England defeated Slovenia, and that in itself says something about us."
When will Sesko play next for Man Utd
The 22-year-old underwent several tests on his knee and the club are confident he has avoided a serious injury and believe the striker will recover swiftly. It now remains to be seen if Amorim keeps Sesko in his matchday squad in their next match after the international break against Everton on November 24.
