Al-Ahli launch Mohamed Salah transfer swoop as Liverpool icon eyed to replace outgoing talisman Riyad Mahrez

The Saudi Pro League is bracing itself for another massive transfer saga as Al-Ahli have reportedly registered their interest in Salah. With the summer transfer window in full swing, reports indicate that the Saudi giants have begun making inquiries into the feasibility of a deal for the Egyptian icon.

While Salah has been consistently linked with a move to the Middle East over the previous few seasons, this latest approach carries significant weight as Al-Ahli look to rebuild their offensive line. According to Sky Switzerland, The club has reportedly requested detailed information regarding the financial and sporting requirements necessary to sign Salah.







