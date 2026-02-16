Getty
'I acted as his agent' - Vinicius Jr reveals how he helped Real Madrid sign Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham
Mbappe's record at Real Madrid: Goals & appearances
Mbappe has registered 82 goals for Real through 90 appearances in all competitions, with the target being found on 38 occasions this season. He won La Liga's Golden Boot last season and tops that chart again this term.
Real are chasing down more major silverware, in domestic and continental competition, with their fearsome No.10 leading that charge. They worked hard to bring Mbappe onto their books, with a window of opportunity opening up when his contract at Paris Saint-Germain expired.
Mbappe headed to Spain as a free agent, penning a lucrative contract, with the Frenchman having never shied away from the fact that it was his dream to represent the Madrid-based heavyweights. He was, however, still talked into treading that path by prominent figures who were already on Los Blancos’ books.
How Vinicius got Mbappe & Bellingham to the Bernabeu
Vinicius took it upon himself to make a move happen, with Mbappe being sounded out on a regular basis. The Brazil international has told Ibai Llanos, with an England international midfielder also being coaxed into heading for Spain: “Every summer I wrote to him [Mbappe]: ‘When are you coming?’ I acted as an agent. With [Jude] Bellingham I did too. I want to play with the best to have more options to win. We spend more time with each other than with our family. We have to have a good relationship.”
There has previously been talk of Mbappe and Vinicius enduring a strained relationship, as they both want to be the main man in Madrid, but said rumours have been played down on a regular basis.
Mbappe has said: “I have a very good relationship with Vinicius. Much better this year, we got to know each other much more. He’s a great player and, as a person, a very good one.
“Two famous players on the same team sell a lot of papers... We know people talk about us all the time. I normalise it because the day there’s a real problem, hopefully it never happens, I’ll say it’s serious. And people will listen and understand that I mean it. This isn’t serious. In the life of a famous footballer, or a Real Madrid player, this isn’t serious.”
Will Vinicius sign a new contract amid Saudi Pro League links?
Vinicius has seen a move away from the Bernabeu speculated on, with eye-watering offers said to have been readied in the Saudi Pro League, but he claims to be happy in the Spanish capital and may yet agree an extension to a contract that is due to expire in 2027.
He said of his future: “I’m very happy. Playing for Real Madrid, having the life I have and my family makes me happy. Being happy on and off the pitch is the best.”
Vinicius has seen his output dip slightly since becoming a Ballon d’Or contender in 2024, but has broken the 20-goal barrier in four consecutive seasons. He is into double figures this term despite butting heads with previous Madrid manager Xabi Alonso.
He is fully aware of the pressure that he operates under, and claims to have grown accustomed to that after bursting onto the scene as a precociously-gifted teenager. He added on performing under the brightest of spotlights: “When we are very young we don’t learn to be famous. I came out of nowhere to be famous and not be able to go out on the street.
“The good side is that people love you a lot, but the bad thing is the press and the rival fans. But I love (rival fan whistles). We train for these games. In the moments of pressure is when the best players stand out, and at Real Madrid, we are ready.”
Real Madrid fixtures 2025-26: Meeting with Mourinho's Benfica next up
Real are in contention for La Liga and Champions League titles this season, with Vinicius and Mbappe set to be in European knockout phase play-off action against Jose Mourinho's Benfica on Tuesday before then heading to Osasuna on Saturday.
