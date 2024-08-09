Aaron Wan-Bissaka closes in on Man Utd exit! West Ham aiming to complete deal to sign right-back in coming days that will pave way for Noussair Mazraoui to move to Old Trafford
West Ham United want to land Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka in a deal that will allow the Red Devils to sign Noussair Mazraoui.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Wan-Bissaka wanted by Premier League side
- Man Utd could fund right-back pursuit
- Deals tipped to happen 'in the next days'