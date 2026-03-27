Argentina will enter the upcoming World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico (11 June to 19 July) as defending champions. It remains unclear, however, whether superstar Lionel Messi will even take part in the tournament for the Albiceleste.
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A World Cup without Lionel Messi? Argentina’s national team manager Lionel Scaloni has caused a stir
When Argentina’s national team manager Lionel Scaloni was asked about this at a press conference, he was unable to give a clear answer: “That’s more of a question for him.”
However, the 47-year-old reiterated that he would do everything possible "to ensure he is there. I believe, for the sake of football, he must be there. It’s not for me to decide. It’s up to him, his attitude and his physical condition."
Scaloni continued: "It’s difficult because it’s not just the Argentinians who want to see him – everyone wants to see him. He has earned the right to make this decision in peace. We’re in no hurry. We know that whatever he decides, it will be the best for the team and for him."
Argentina will face Austria and Algeria at the World Cup
With 196 international caps and 115 goals, Messi is both Argentina’s record international and record goalscorer. At the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner celebrated his greatest success to date with the national team by winning the tournament, having previously fallen short against Germany in the 2014 final.
The South Americans now aim to defend their title in June. In Group J, they will face Austria, Jordan and Algeria.
Before that, however, Argentina will play two friendly matches against Mauritania (28 March) and Zambia (1 April) – most likely with Messi in the line-up. “He wants to play in both games, but we’ll see if he’ll start,” revealed Scaloni.
Lionel Messi: Statistics with the Argentina national team
Games
196
Goals
115
Assists
64