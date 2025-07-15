Marko Brkic

German and Europe football correspondent

📝 Bio: I studied Media Management in St. Pölten, Austria (which, for Austrian standards, is practically a metropolis with around 60,000 inhabitants). During my studies, I completed an internship at SPOX and GOAL in 2019, and after graduation, I continued working as a freelancer. Since 2024, I’ve been a permanent member of the editorial team and currently serve as a German and Europe football correspondent.

⚽ How I got into football: I first set foot on a football pitch at the age of eight as a player for SKU Amstetten. However, my true passion for the game ignited during the 2006 World Cup—my first ever—which I followed as a young boy in Croatia on giant restaurant screens alongside people from all over the world.

🎯 Areas I focus on in my work:

SEO and live updates of matches and events

News across various sports

🌟 My favorite football moments: The times when Austria and Croatia reached the knockout stages in major tournaments.