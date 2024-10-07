Sir Alex Ferguson, Arsene Wenger & the 25 best Premier League managers of the 21st century so far - ranked

As we approach the end of the first quarter of the 21st century, GOAL runs through the best coaches to have graced the division in the last 25 years

To date, the 21st century has been transformative for the Premier League; the most popular division in the world, England's top flight has grown exponentially to become a commercial behemoth - powered by incredibly lucrative TV rights deals, unprecedented investment and big-money transfers that have ensured it is home to some of the best payers in the world.

And the best players need the best managers. Some of the all-time greats have graced the Premier League since the turn of the millennium, from Jose Mourinho, to Carlo Ancelotti, to Pep Guardiola.

So as we approach the end of the first quarter of the 21st century, GOAL looks back on the greatest tactical minds to have managed in the Premier League since the year 2000. Here they are, ranked...