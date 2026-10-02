'I’d vote for myself!' - Real Madrid star Marc Cucurella jokes about Ballon d’Or choice after admitting two nominees are his team-mates

In a press conference that was as light-hearted as it was insightful, Cucurella was asked for his thoughts on the upcoming Ballon d’Or ceremony. With several of his peers in the running for the sport's greatest individual prize, the Real Madrid defender could have played it safe with a diplomatic answer.

Instead, he chose to lean into his charismatic reputation, sparking laughter in the room by suggesting he would be the most deserving winner. "If I had to vote, I would vote for myself," he joked during the media session.

He continued by saying: "Fortunately, it is true that two of the candidates are teammates of mine and may the one who deserves it win. Whoever it is, I am going to be happy and I leave that to those who vote. Surely, by having teammates, I’m going to get some little gift for helping them win."



