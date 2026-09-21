As the deadline for Ballon d’Or voting rapidly approaches, Barcelona captain Raphinha has left no room for ambiguity regarding his choice for the award. With 100 journalists from across the globe preparing to submit their final ballots to France Football by September 28, the debate over who deserves the Golden Ball has reached a fever pitch.

When asked directly if the La Masia graduate should be the one to lift the trophy, the Brazilian responded In an interview with The Guardian and La Gazzetta dello Sport: "without a doubt, yes". The 27-year-old winger was adamant that his teammate meets every possible criterion used to judge the world’s elite performers.

Raphinha explained his reasoning by stating: "Well, above all. I believe that winning the Ballon d'Or is about individual statistics, team honors and the magic he has on the pitch. Charisma and everything like this. For me, these are the most important points to win the award. And I think Lamine has them all."