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Moataz Elgammal

'It's all nonsense!' - Fed up Jurgen Klopp claims Real Madrid rumours are written by 'idiots' but ex-Liverpool boss admits he's 'not completely finished' as a coach

Jurgen Klopp has strongly dismissed repeated speculation linking him with the managerial position at Real Madrid, labelling the reports as complete "nonsense" invented by "idiots". The former Liverpool manager, who is currently enjoying his executive role at Red Bull, insisted he has had no contact with the Spanish club. However, he also revealed that his coaching career might not be over yet.

  • Shutting down Madrid links

    Klopp, whose contract as Head of Global Soccer runs until 2029, used a recent briefing with the media in Ismaning to categorically deny any contact with the record European champions. When asked about the persistent links to the Santiago Bernabeu, the 58-year-old did not hold back. He stated in full: "That was written by the same idiots. It's all just nonsense. They haven't called me once, not a single time. And they haven't called my agent either."

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    Leaving the door open

    Despite taking a step back from the daily pressures of football management to join the multi-club network, he admitted that a return to the dugout is still a genuine possibility. The German tactician has enjoyed his break but feels he is far from finished in the sport. "I'm certainly quite advanced for life at my age, but as a coach, I'm not completely and utterly finished. I haven't reached retirement age yet," he explained. "Who knows what will happen in the coming years. But nothing is planned in that regard."

  • Dismissing national team talk

    During the official presentation of Magenta TV's broadcasting squad for the upcoming World Cup, the conversation naturally drifted towards the national team. With Julian Nagelsmann preparing to lead the country, reporters questioned if a disappointing summer tournament might pave the way for a change at the helm. However, he quickly extinguished any talk of taking over the side. "At the moment, I'm obviously not thinking about that at all, and fortunately there's no reason to," he declared, showing firm support for the current setup and reiterating his commitment to his executive duties.

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    Full backing from above

    His firm stance on remaining in his current post aligns perfectly with the views of the corporate hierarchy. Oliver Mintzlaff has publicly rubbished the exit rumours on more than one occasion, ensuring everyone knows the organisation views their partnership as a long-term commitment. Speaking on the matter previously, the chief executive noted: "That is complete rubbish and completely plucked out of thin air. On the contrary: we are extremely satisfied with Klopp's work." With three years left on his deal, it appears the boardroom will be his home for the foreseeable future.

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