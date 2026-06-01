Drop Jude Bellingham! England tipped to bench Real Madrid superstar as Alan Shearer explains how to bring the best out of Harry Kane at 2026 World Cup

In a move that has stunned many supporters, Shearer has claimed that Bellingham should not be in the starting line-up for England's World Cup opener.

Despite Bellingham's status as one of the best players in world football, Shearer argues that Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers is currently the better fit for the team's tactical balance.

Speaking at the launch of Betfair’s World Cup campaign, Shearer stated: "Jude doesn’t start the first game for me. I think Thomas will go with what has done well for him in England games: (Elliot) Anderson and Declan Rice [at the base of midfield], and then Morgan Rogers ahead of them. I would expect him to go with those three. That’s what I would do."