Fulham booed off after another defeat! Alvaro Arbeloa insists his side 'didn't deserve to lose' as Palace inflict third straight loss

The atmosphere at Fulham turned toxic following the final whistle on Saturday, as supporters made their feelings known after a 3-2 Premier League defeat by Crystal Palace. Alvaro Arbeloa, who took the reigns from Marco Silva after the latter departed for Benfica, has now overseen three straight losses to start the new campaign. The result leaves Fulham as one of only two sides, alongside Coventry City, yet to pick up a single point this season, following previous setbacks against Sunderland and Chelsea.

Speaking after the game, Arbeloa was defiant despite the growing pressure and the audible boos from the stands. "We didn't deserve to lose this game," Arbeloa told BBC's Match of the Day. "My players did everything - good attitude, they were brave, so many chances to score more goals. They [Palace] took their chances - in the end football is about that. We did many good things to win the game. It was similar against Chelsea but we lose."