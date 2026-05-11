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'I was just trying to see if David Raya was fouled!' - Wojciech Szczesny says mind was on Arsenal as Barcelona team-mates prepared for Clasico showdown vs Real Madrid
Szczesny's distraction during El Clasico
Barcelona secured a monumental 2-0 victory over Real Madrid to clinch the Spanish league title, but veteran goalkeeper Szczesny has admitted his pre-match focus was split. While the rest of the Blaugrana dressing room was locked in on the task of defeating their eternal rivals, the former Arsenal man was keeping a close eye on events back in London.
The Gunners were involved in a high-stakes Premier League encounter against West Ham at the same time, and Szczesny, who famously remains a supporter of his former side, could not resist checking the scores. Speaking after Barca's title celebrations, he opened up about his unique preparation for the Spanish showpiece.
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Defending Raya's VAR controversy
The specific moment that caught Szczesny's attention was a late VAR drama involving Arsenal's current number one, David Raya.
When West Ham saw a potential equaliser ruled out following a foul on the Spanish shot-stopper, Szczesny was among those scrutinising the replays to see if his fellow goalkeeper had been protected by the officials.
“Before the game everyone was preparing for El Clasico and I’m just trying to find out if Raya was fouled,” Szczesny told Eleven Sports PL.
When pressed on whether he believed the decision to disallow the goal was the correct one, the goalkeeper stood in solidarity with the Arsenal man.
“He was,” Szczesny answered. “You’re asking a goalkeeper, so… Yeah, that’s a foul. They were holding onto his arm and he couldn’t jump properly.”
Stressed out by Arsenal's trophy charge
Despite being in the twilight of a career that has seen him represent some of Europe's biggest clubs, Szczesny admits that watching Mikel Arteta's side chase silverware is an emotional rollercoaster.
With Arsenal still fighting on multiple fronts, the Pole confessed that the pressure of the Premier League title race and the looming Champions League final is getting to him as much as any fan.
When asked if he believes the Gunners will go all the way and secure European glory, he became visibly animated. “Don’t ask me about that!” Szczesny answered. “Don’t ask me yet. It’s tough [to talk about it, because] right now I’m trying to enjoy my own win, and that other thing… those two trophies left (for Arsenal), it’s stressing me out quite a bit.”
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Plans for the Champions League final
While his current priority is celebrating Barcelona’s domestic success, Szczesny is already looking ahead to the conclusion of the European season. It has been reported that the 36-year-old is planning to travel to Budapest to witness the Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain in person, especially with the prospect of his former club lifting the trophy.
Eleven Sports reporter Radoslaw Przybysz confirmed via social media that the goalkeeper intends to be in the stands for the final.