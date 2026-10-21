Tottenham Hotspur host Crystal Palace on Saturday, October 31, 2026 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

Tottenham holds the historical advantage in the fixture with 38 wins compared to Crystal Palace's 16 victories, alongside 15 draws. In their most recent league encounter back in March 2026, Crystal Palace secured an impressive 3-1 away victory at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace Premier League kick-off?

Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace takes place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, on Sunday, November 1, 2026.

Premier League - Game Week 9 31 Oct 2026 - 13:30 Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

How to buy Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace Premier League tickets?

Several options are available for purchasing tickets to the Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace Premier League match:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Membership: You can buy tickets directly through the clubs if you hold a membership. For Tottenham home matches, tickets are typically released to One Hotspur Members first through priority windows, and matches rarely reach a general public sale. Members can also utilize the official Ticket Exchange platform if seats are resold by season ticket holders.

Official Hospitality Packages: Premium matchday experiences and hospitality packages can be purchased directly via the club. These options often bundle a match ticket with lounge access, dining, or a hotel stay in London.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub . These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Premier League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace Premier League tickets cost?

Here is the breakdown of ticket costs for the Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace Premier League fixture across official channels and the secondary market:

1. Official Club Channels

General Admission Tickets: Standard face-value tickets typically range from roughly £45 to £100+ depending on the tier and block location within the stadium.

Hospitality Packages: Official VIP matchday experiences and hospitality packages directly through the club generally start around £399 to £449+ per person for standard Category A/B premium packages, scaling higher for exclusive suites.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Standard Resale Tickets: Standard admission listings generally start around £60 to £65 for upper-tier or short-side views, with market averages tracking closer to £220 to £230+ depending on demand.

Resale Hospitality/VIP: Secondary VIP and hospitality packages typically start around £145 to £155+ .

Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace Premier League: Everything you need to know

Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace Form

Tottenham's recent run makes for difficult reading. De Zerbi's side have lost three and drawn two of their last five matches, failing to win in any competition during that stretch. They were beaten 2-3 by Aston Villa in their last Premier League fixture and suffered a 3-1 Carabao Cup defeat to Liverpool before that. Across the five matches, Spurs have scored just three goals while conceding eight, and they have yet to record a clean sheet.

Crystal Palace's form tells a more varied story. Sage's side have won twice, drawn once, and lost twice across their last five outings. A 4-0 Europa League victory over Lech Poznan stands as the highlight, while a 2-3 Premier League win at Fulham showed they are capable of scoring on the road. Their only league defeat in the run came at Ipswich, where they conceded three, but they also held Leeds United to a goalless draw in their most recent Premier League match.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in March 2026, when Crystal Palace won 1-3 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the Premier League. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Palace have won three times to Tottenham's one, with one match also ending in a Palace victory at Selhurst Park. Tottenham's only win in the series came in December 2025, a 1-0 away victory, and they have not won at home against Palace in the Premier League since a 3-1 result in March 2024.