How to get Tottenham Hotspur vs Coventry City tickets: Premier League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Tottenham Hotspur take on Coventry City on Monday, October 19, 2026 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

Their most recent competitive match occurred in September 2024 during the third round of the Carabao Cup, where Spurs narrowly defeated Coventry 2-1 thanks to late goals from Djed Spence and Brennan Johnson. Heading into their latest fixture, Tottenham have maintained a strong record in recent head-to-head meetings, winning all of their last five clashes against Coventry across all competitions.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Tottenham Hotspur vs Coventry City, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Tottenham Hotspur vs Coventry City Premier League kick-off?

Premier League - Game Week 7 19 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

How to buy Tottenham Hotspur vs Coventry City Premier League tickets?

To buy tickets for Tottenham Hotspur vs Coventry City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, you have a few official and third-party options available.

1. Official Club Channels (Primary Source)

Because Premier League fixtures rarely go on general sale, purchasing directly through official club channels usually requires a club membership.

One Hotspur / One Hotspur+ Membership:

Priority Access: One Hotspur+ members get a 24-hour window before regular One Hotspur members to purchase tickets. How to buy: Log into the official Tottenham Hotspur eTicketing platform using your membership details during your designated window.

Tottenham Ticket Exchange:

If the match is sold out through standard sales, official season ticket holders re-sell their seats directly to members on the Tottenham Hotspur Ticket Exchange at face value.

Matchday Hospitality:

If you do not have a membership, premium and hospitality packages (including seats, lounge access, and food/drinks) are usually available directly on the official site without needing a club membership.



2. Secondary / Resale Market & Third-Party Platforms

Secondary ticketing platforms such as StubHub often have seats listed by resellers if official tickets sell out, though prices may vary from face value.

How much do Tottenham Hotspur vs Coventry City Premier League tickets cost?

Ticket prices for Tottenham Hotspur vs Coventry City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium vary depending on whether you purchase face-value official tickets or third-party resale tickets.

1. Official Face-Value Tickets (Direct from Spurs)

Tottenham categorizes home Premier League matches into Category A, B, and C tiers based on opposition demand. Matches against newly promoted or non-traditional rival clubs are typically classified as Category C or Category B fixtures.

Category C Matches (Lowest Tier):

Adults: ~£37 to £65 Concessions (Seniors 65+ & Young Adults 18–21): ~£19 to £33 Juniors (Under 18): ~£19 to £33

Category B Matches (Standard Tier):

Adults: ~£49 to £85 Concessions: ~£25 to £43 Juniors: ~£25 to £43



2. Official Membership & Hospitality

One Hotspur Membership Cost:

One Hotspur: £45 One Hotspur+: £55 (includes a 24-hour earlier ticket priority window)

Matchday Hospitality Packages:

Packages usually start from £145 + VAT per person up to £400+ depending on lounge access, food, and seating location.



3. Resale & Third-Party Platforms

If buying on secondary ticketing marketplaces such as StubHub, prices are driven by market demand and availability:

Starting / Floor Prices: Typically start around £65 to £80 for upper-tier general admission seats.

Average Resale Range: Mid-tier and lower-tier seats generally go for £90 to £160+ per ticket.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Coventry City Premier League: Everything you need to know

Tottenham Hotspur vs Coventry City Form

Tottenham have recorded one win, two draws, and two defeats across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 0-0 draw with Nottingham Forest in the Premier League, and they were beaten 0-2 by Newcastle United before that. The Carabao Cup provided some relief with a 5-1 victory over Charlton Athletic, but league form has been poor, with a 3-0 loss to Brentford also on the recent record. Spurs have scored eight goals and conceded seven across those five games.

Coventry have won two, drawn none, and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-0 Premier League defeat to Manchester City, and they also lost 0-1 to Hull City in the league. A 2-4 Carabao Cup win at Plymouth Argyle and a 2-0 friendly victory over Monaco represent the brighter moments. In their five matches, Coventry have scored five goals and conceded eight.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Coventry City: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in the Carabao Cup in September 2024, when Tottenham won 2-1 at Coventry City. Across the last five recorded encounters, Spurs have won all five, scoring 13 goals and conceding just two. Coventry have not beaten Tottenham in any of the five matches in this dataset.