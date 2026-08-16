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Premier League
team-logoNewcastle United
St James' Park
team-logoLiverpool
Book Newcastle United vs Liverpool Tickets
Rob Norcup

How to get Newcastle United vs Liverpool tickets: 2026/27 Premier League prices, fixture information, kick-off time & more

SHOPPING
Tickets
Premier League
Newcastle United
Liverpool

All you need to know about booking tickets to one of the standout fixtures of the opening Premier League weekend

Newcastle vs Liverpool is always one of the most anticipated match-ups of any Premier League season and thankfully for fans of both clubs involved, as well as neutrals, the sides are set to clash at St James' on Sunday, August 23, during the opening round of fixtures. Don't miss out on your chance of booking seats today.

Newcastle United vs Liverpool TicketsBook now

To add to the intrigue, Newcastle and Liverpool have new managers at the helm, following the shock recent departure of Eddie Howe and the sacking of Arne Slot in May.

On the player front, both have lost the services of well-known faces such as Mo Salah and Anthony Gordon, with a swathe of young recruits snapped up, including Bazoumana Touré (Newcastle) and Jérémy Jacquet (Liverpool).

With both sides eager to make a positive start to the new campaign, this promises to be another memorable match-up. Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Newcastle United vs Liverpool, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is the Newcastle United vs Liverpool Premier League fixture?

Newcastle United vs Liverpool is scheduled to kick off at 16:30 BST on Sunday, August 23, at St James' Park in Newcastle.

crest
Premier League - Game Week 1
St James' Park

How to buy Newcastle United vs Liverpool Premier League tickets

Multiple ticketing options are available for Premier League matches - from individual match tickets to season tickets and hospitality packages - managed through each club's official ticket portal or authorized travel partners.

Due to overwhelming global demand, anti-touting legislation, and 100% digital turnstiles, Premier League clubs allocate tickets through the following process:

  • Season Ticket Holders & Debentures: Existing season ticket holders retain their seats or release unused fixtures back to the club.
  • Paid Official Club Members (Ballot System): Traditional first-come, first-served online queues have been replaced by randomized ballot lotteries for paid club members (e.g. Red Memberships, One Hotspur, Official Membership). Members register during a set window weeks before the match to enter the draw.
  • Official Ticket Exchanges (Resale): If a match sells out, members who missed out in the ballot can buy returned tickets at face value through the club's official Ticket Exchange.
  • General Sale: Open sales to the non-member general public are virtually non-existent for Premier League matches.

If looking to source last-minute tickets, fans can also purchase tickets off secondary platforms, like StubHub.

Newcastle United vs Liverpool TicketsBook now

How much do Newcastle United vs Liverpool Premier League tickets cost?

The cost of a Premier League ticket for the 2026/27 season varies widely depending on the host club, seating location, and fixture category:

  • Age & Concession Tiers: Most clubs offer tiered pricing across Adult, Junior (typically U18 or U21), Student, and Senior categories, though discount percentages and age brackets differ from team to team.
  • Match Categorization: Clubs classify fixtures into tiers (e.g., Category A, B, or C). Marquee matchups against top-six rivals or derby opponents fall into Category A, commanding the highest face-value prices.
  • Seat Location: Central longside and lower-tier seats carry premium pricing, while upper-tier seats behind the goals offer more budget-friendly options.
  • Official Membership Needed: To purchase home tickets at face value, nearly all Premier League clubs require each spectator to hold an active paid Official Club Membership to enter ballot lotteries or resale exchanges.

Away Ticket Pricing & Availability

The Premier League has officially extended the mandatory £30 price cap for away tickets through the 2026/27 season (and confirmed through at least 2027/28).

While away tickets are capped at £30, they are among the hardest tickets in global sport to acquire. Away allocations are extremely limited and typically sold exclusively to top-tier season ticket holders with maximum loyalty points - they virtually never reach general sale or basic membership draws.

Form

NEW

NEW - Form

BRC
L4-1
VAL
W1-2
EVE
L3-1
B04
L1-2
STR
L1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/11
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
5/5
LIV

LIV - Form

WRE
W1-0
LEE
L2-4
ASM
L2-3
COM
D0-0
COM
W2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Recent Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Newcastle UnitedDrawLiverpool
1
1
3
Premier League
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
4
Newcastle United badge
Newcastle United
NEW
1
FT
Premier League
Newcastle United badge
Newcastle United
NEW
2
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
3
FT
Carabao Cup
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
1
Newcastle United badge
Newcastle United
NEW
2
FT
Premier League
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
2
Newcastle United badge
Newcastle United
NEW
0
FT
Premier League
Newcastle United badge
Newcastle United
NEW
3
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
3
FT
8Goals Scored13
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored4/5

Team news & squads

Newcastle United vs Liverpool lineups

4-2-3-1
Newcastle United crest
Newcastle United
NEW
Formation
Liverpool crest
Liverpool
LIV
4-2-3-1
L. HornicekL. HornicekL. HallL. HallA. DedicA. DedicM. ThiawM. ThiawS. BotmanS. BotmanL. MileyL. MileyS. SteurS. SteurA. ElangaA. ElangaY. WissaY. WissaH. BarnesH. BarnesW. OsulaW. OsulaA. BeckerA. BeckerJ. JacquetJ. JacquetJ. FrimpongJ. FrimpongV. van DijkV. van DijkM. KerkezM. KerkezD. SzoboszlaiD. SzoboszlaiR. NgumohaR. NgumohaF. WirtzF. WirtzR. GravenberchR. GravenberchC. GakpoC. GakpoA. IsakA. Isak
Liverpool crest
Liverpool
LIV
4-2-3-1
Newcastle United

Starting XI

Liverpool

Substitutes

Manager

  • M. Jaissle
  • A. Iraola
Newcastle United

Injuries and Suspensions

Liverpool

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
5500135+815
W
W
W
W
W
2
ArsenalArsenalARS
540184+412
L
W
W
W
W
3
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
5311165+1110
W
W
D
L
W
4
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
5230104+69
W
D
D
D
W
5
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
523073+49
D
W
D
D
W
6
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
523074+39
W
D
W
D
D
7
EvertonEvertonEVE
523063+39
W
D
D
D
W
8
Hull CityHull CityHUL
522164+28
L
D
D
W
W
9
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
52219908
W
L
D
W
D
10
ChelseaChelseaCHE
52121012-27
L
D
L
W
W
11
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
5203711-46
L
W
L
L
W
12
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
51228805
D
L
D
W
L
13
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
512245-15
L
W
D
D
L
14
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
5113610-44
L
L
D
W
L
15
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
5113611-54
D
L
W
L
L
16
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
511349-54
W
L
D
L
L
17
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
503268-23
L
D
D
D
L
18
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
5104110-93
W
L
L
L
L
19
FulhamFulhamFUL
502358-32
D
D
L
L
L
20
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
502328-62
L
D
D
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

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