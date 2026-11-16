Manchester United host RB Leipzig on Tuesday, December 8, 2026 at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Their first-ever encounter at Old Trafford on October 28, 2020, ended in a dominant 5-0 victory for Manchester United, powered by a stellar hat-trick from Marcus Rashford. Just over a month later on December 8, 2020, RB Leipzig exacted revenge in the return fixture with a tense 3-2 win in Germany that ultimately knocked the English side out of the group stage.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Manchester United vs RB Leipzig, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Manchester United vs RB Leipzig Champions League kick-off?

Manchester United vs RB Leipzig at Old Trafford in Manchester on Tuesday, December 8, 2026.

How to buy Manchester United vs RB Leipzig Champions League tickets?

Here are the ticketing and purchasing options available for the upcoming Manchester United vs RB Leipzig Champions League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Tickets: Purchasing directly through Manchester United's official ticket portal or membership platform is the most secure and primary method to secure legitimate seats at Old Trafford.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Champions League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Manchester United vs RB Leipzig Champions League tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price details for the Manchester United vs RB Leipzig Champions League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

General Admission: Generally range from approximately €45 to €115 .

Generally range from approximately . Official Hospitality and VIP Packages: Start at approximately €140 to €275+ inclusions.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

General Admission: Start at around €60 to €95 .

Start at around . Average Marketplace Prices: Typically range from €165 to €260 .

Typically range from . Market VIP or Bundled Experience Packages: Range upward from €200 to €390+.

Manchester United vs RB Leipzig Champions League: Everything you need to know

Manchester United vs RB Leipzig Form

Manchester United have won one, drawn two and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 4-4 Premier League draw with Aston Villa, a result that followed a 3-2 Champions League win over Roma. United lost 2-0 to Chelsea and 3-0 to AFC Bournemouth before that, and suffered a 4-1 defeat to Como in the Champions League. Across those five games, United scored 10 goals and conceded 13.

RB Leipzig have won three, lost one and have no draws across their last five matches. They beat Augsburg 5-2 in the Bundesliga most recently and recorded a 4-0 win over Elversberg before that. Their only defeat in this run was a 3-2 loss to Manchester City in the Champions League. Leipzig scored 14 goals and conceded seven across those five fixtures, showing consistent attacking output.

Manchester United vs RB Leipzig: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came on 8 December 2020, when RB Leipzig beat Manchester United 3-2 in the Champions League group stage. The previous encounter, played at Old Trafford on 28 October 2020, ended in a 5-0 win for United. Across both meetings, Manchester United hold one win to Leipzig's one, with United scoring seven goals and Leipzig five.