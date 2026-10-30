How to get Mainz 05 vs Bayern Munich tickets: Bundesliga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Mainz 05 host Bayern Munich on Saturday, November 7, 2026 at the MEWA Arena in Mainz.

Their most recent encounter in April 2026 produced an absolute thriller, with Bayern Munich narrowly edging out a high-scoring 4-3 victory away in Mainz. In recent head-to-head meetings, fixtures between the two sides have typically been high-scoring affairs, averaging well over three goals per match.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Mainz 05 vs Bayern Munich, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Mainz 05 vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga kick-off?

Mainz 05 vs Bayern Munich kicks off at the MEWA Arena in Mainz on Saturday, November 7, 2026.

Bundesliga - Game Week 9 7 Nov 2026 - 09:30 MEWA Arena

How to buy Mainz 05 vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga tickets?

When looking to buy tickets for the upcoming Bundesliga fixture between 1. FSV Mainz 05 and FC Bayern Munich at the MEWA Arena, you have several standard avenues available:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: The most direct and face-value method is through the official websites of 1. FSV Mainz 05 or FC Bayern Munich. Tickets typically go through an initial member-exclusive presale phase before any remaining seats open up to the general public.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Bundesliga fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Mainz 05 vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga tickets cost?

Here is the breakdown of ticket costs for the upcoming Mainz 05 vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga fixture based on official channels and the secondary ticket market:

1. Official Club Channels

General Admission / Standard Seating: Typically ranges between €20 to €80 depending on the tier, stand (such as the Main, East, West, or South stands), and opponent category.

Typically ranges between depending on the tier, stand (such as the Main, East, West, or South stands), and opponent category. Standing Areas (Terraces): Usually priced around €15 to €20 for club members during initial primary sales.

Usually priced around for club members during initial primary sales. VIP and Hospitality Packages: Generally start from €200 to €400+ when purchased directly through the club's hospitality offerings (subject to availability).

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Standing / Budget Sections: Start around €100 to €200 , depending on demand.

Start around , depending on demand. Standard Seating Categories (Category 1 to Category 3): Range from €200 to €600+ .

Range from . Premium & Longside Seating (Westtribüne / Osttribüne): Frequently list between €600 to €1,500+ .

Frequently list between . VIP Hospitality Tickets: High-end resale and hospitality packages can scale anywhere from €1,100 to over €2,300.

Mainz 05 vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga: Everything you need to know

Mainz 05 vs Bayern Munich Form

Mainz head into this game with three wins from their last five, though that record includes a 1-3 home defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt and a goalless draw with Paderborn. Their most recent outing was a 0-3 friendly win over Waldhof Mannheim, and their best competitive result in that run was a 0-5 victory away at Hamburger SV. Across the five matches, Fischer's side have scored 12 goals and conceded seven.

Bayern's last five tell a different story. Kompany's team have won four and drawn one, scoring 17 goals and conceding none in their victories. The 7-0 win over Union Berlin is the headline result, and a 5-0 Champions League victory over Bodø/Glimt underlines a side that is producing at both ends of the pitch. Their only dropped points came in a 0-0 draw at Schalke.

Mainz 05 vs Bayern Munich: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended in a 3-4 win for Bayern at the MEWA Arena in April 2026, a result that reflected just how tight this rivalry has become. Across the last five encounters, Bayern have won three times to Mainz's one, with one draw, though Mainz claimed a 2-1 home win in December 2024 and held Bayern to a 2-2 draw at the Allianz Arena the following season. Bayern have scored 15 goals across those five games and conceded eight.