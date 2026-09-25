How to get Hull City vs Everton tickets: Premier League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Hull City take on Everton on Sunday, October 11, 2026 at the MKM Stadium in Hull.

In their most recent competitive clash on January 8, 2022, Everton secured a thrilling 3-2 victory over Hull City in the FA Cup third round at the MKM Stadium. Prior to that, the two teams battled to a hard-fought 2-2 Premier League draw at the same venue on December 30, 2016.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Hull City vs Everton, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Hull City vs Everton Premier League kick-off?

Hull City vs Everton takes place at the MKM Stadium in Hull, with kick-off scheduled. Official broadcast information for this fixture is not currently available.

Premier League - Game Week 6 11 Oct 2026 - 09:00 The MKM Stadium

How to buy Hull City vs Everton Premier League tickets?

To buy tickets for the Hull City vs. Everton Premier League match, follow these primary purchasing options:

Official Home Box Office (Hull City): The safest and most direct method is through Hull City's official eTickets portal or ticket office hotline. Tickets are released in phases, usually giving priority to official club members before going on general sale if seats remain.

Official Away Allocations (Everton): Visiting Everton fans must buy away sector tickets directly through Everton's official box office portal. These tickets generally require priority credits or paid official club memberships due to high demand.

Official Hospitality Packages: If regular general admission tickets sell out, official matchday hospitality and VIP packages can be purchased directly from the club box office or authorized premium ticket partners.

How much do Hull City vs Everton Premier League tickets cost?

Standard single match ticket prices at the MKM Stadium for Hull City Premier League home fixtures typically range from £24 to £36 for adults, depending on seating location and category:

Home Adult Tickets: Standard home matchday tickets for adults generally cost between £24 and £35 depending on seating area.

Home Concessions: Tickets for seniors, young adults, and juniors typically range from £8 to £22 .

Away Supporters: Away tickets for Everton fans are capped by Premier League rules at a maximum of £30 .

Hull City vs Everton Premier League: Everything you need to know

Hull City vs Everton Form

Hull City have won three, drawn one, and lost none of their last five competitive matches. Their most recent outing was a 0-0 Premier League draw with Aston Villa on September 5, while their previous league fixture produced a 0-1 win at Coventry City on August 29. A 2-0 Premier League victory over Manchester United on August 22 stands as the standout result in that run, alongside a Carabao Cup win over Stoke City. Hull have scored two goals and conceded none across their three Premier League matches in this stretch.

Everton have taken seven points from their last five matches across all competitions, recording two wins, two draws, and one defeat. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 Premier League draw at AFC Bournemouth on August 29, following a 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace on August 22. A 0-4 Carabao Cup win over Preston North End also featured in that five-match run. Everton scored nine goals across those five games and conceded two, a record that points to a side with attacking output despite the disruption of a difficult transfer window.

Hull City vs Everton: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the FA Cup on January 8, 2022, when Everton won 3-2 at the MKM Stadium. Across the last five recorded head-to-head fixtures, Everton hold two wins to Hull's two, with one draw. The most recent Premier League encounter in the dataset took place on December 30, 2016, when Hull and Everton shared a 2-2 draw at the MKM Stadium.

Hull City vs Everton Standings

In the Premier League table, Hull City currently sit second while Everton are placed tenth.