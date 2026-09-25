How to get Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest tickets: Premier League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Crystal Palace take on Nottingham Forest on Sunday, October 11, 2026 at Selhurst Park in London.

Recent encounters between the two sides have been tightly contested, with four of their last five league meetings ending in a 1-1 draw. The atmosphere at Selhurst Park will serve as a strong test as both squads push to claim all three points.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest Premier League kick-off?

Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest takes place at Selhurst Park in London, with kick-off scheduled for the time listed above.

Premier League - Game Week 6 11 Oct 2026 - 09:00 Selhurst Park

How to buy Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest Premier League tickets?

To purchase tickets for the Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest Premier League match at Selhurst Park, follow these official channels and secondary marketplace options:

1. Official Club Channels (Primary Purchase)

Official Membership Required: Premier League home match tickets rarely go on general sale. To buy directly from Crystal Palace, you generally need an active Crystal Palace Adult or International Membership .

Official Ticket Exchange: If the match sells out, Palace Season Ticket holders who cannot attend re-sell their seats at face value exclusively to other members through the official Crystal Palace Ticket Exchange.

Away End (Nottingham Forest Fans): Forest supporters must purchase away tickets directly through Nottingham Forest's official ticketing portal, which also requires an official club membership and sufficient loyalty points.

2. Matchday Hospitality (No Membership Required)

If you are not a club member or the match is sold out in general admission, you can purchase Official Hospitality Packages directly from Crystal Palace.

How much do Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest Premier League tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest Premier League match at Selhurst Park vary depending on whether you purchase them through official club channels or secondary ticketing platforms.

Official Club Pricing (Face Value)

When buying directly through Crystal Palace (membership required), standard match ticket categories for general admission seating at Selhurst Park generally fall within these ranges:

Adults: £35 to £60 (depending on seating stand and tier)

Concessions (Seniors 65+ & Young Adults 18–21): £25 to £42

Juniors (Under 18): £18 to £30

Away Supporters (Nottingham Forest Section): £30 (capped by Premier League regulations for standard away tickets)

Hospitality Packages

Official matchday hospitality packages (such as Legends Restaurant or Executive Lounges) are available to non-members.

Starting Price: Around £190 to £250+ per person

Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If general admission tickets are sold out through official channels, On ticket exchange and resale platforms such as StubHub, prices fluctuate based on demand, location, and availability.

Starting/Cheapest Tickets: Around £60 to £80

Average Ticket Price: Around £160 to £180

Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest Premier League: Everything you need to know

Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest Form

Crystal Palace's last five matches produced two wins and three defeats. Their most recent outing was a 2-3 win away at Fulham in the Premier League on September 5, though that followed a 1-4 loss to Manchester City and a 2-0 defeat to Everton. The two wins in the run came against Fulham, including a 1-2 pre-season friendly victory. Palace conceded heavily across the five matches, with a 3-0 friendly loss to Freiburg also part of the sequence.

Nottingham Forest's last five matches produced one win, two draws, and two defeats. Their most recent result was a 0-0 draw at Tottenham Hotspur on September 5, following a 2-2 draw with Liverpool and back-to-back defeats to Leeds United in the Premier League and Carabao Cup. Forest's only win in the run came in a pre-season friendly, a 2-0 victory over Brest. They have kept one clean sheet across the five matches.

Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in February 2026, when Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace drew 1-1 at the City Ground in the Premier League. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, all played in the Premier League, four have ended 1-1 with Nottingham Forest claiming the only decisive result, a 1-0 home win in October 2024. Neither side has managed to win any of the three most recent encounters.

Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest Standings

In the Premier League table, Crystal Palace currently sit 13th while Nottingham Forest are placed 16th.