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Rob Norcup

How to buy Bundesliga 2026/27 tickets: Matchday fixtures, average ticket prices & more

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Tickets
Bundesliga
Bayern Munich
Borussia Dortmund

If you're looking to buy Bundesliga tickets for the 2026/27 season, you can use the links below to secure tickets and packages.

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🎟️ Bundesliga Tickets: BOOK TICKETS

🎟️ Bayern Munich Tickets: BOOK TICKETS

🎟️ Borussia Dortmund Tickets: BOOK TICKETS

🎟️ RB Leipzig Tickets: BOOK TICKETS

🎟️ Tickets Under €100: BOOK TICKETS

🎟️ Hospitality Packages & Tickets: BOOK TICKETS

🎟️ Family Areas & Tickets: BOOK TICKETS

🎟️ Signal Iduna Park Tickets: BOOK TICKETS

🎟️ Allianz Arena Tickets: BOOK TICKETS

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Upcoming Matchday 2 Bundesliga fixtures & tickets

Date & Time (CET)

Fixture

Venue

Tickets

Fri Sep 4, 20:30

Stuttgart vs Köln

MHPArena (Stuttgart)

Tickets

Sat Sep 5, 15:30

Bayer Leverkusen vs Union Berlin

BayArena (Leverkusen)

Tickets

Sat Sep 5, 15:30

Borussia M'gladbach vs Elversberg

BORUSSIA-PARK (Mönchengladbach)

Tickets

Sat Sep 5, 15:30

Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund

PreZero Arena (Sinsheim)

Tickets

Sat Sep 5, 15:30

Paderborn vs Freiburg

Home Deluxe Arena (Paderborn)

Tickets

Sat Sep 5, 15:30

Werder Bremen vs RB Leipzig

Weserstadion (Bremen)

Tickets

Sat Sep 5, 18:30

Schalke 04 vs Bayern Munich

VELTINS-Arena (Gelsenkirchen)

Tickets

Sun Sep 6, 15:30

Hamburger SV vs Mainz 05

Volksparkstadion (Hamburg)

Tickets

Sun Sep 6, 17:30

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Augsburg

Deutsche Bank Park (Frankfurt)

Tickets

How to get Bundesliga tickets?

The most reliable and cost-effective method of buying Bundesliga match tickets is through the official club sites. It’s worth checking them regularly for ticket sales information, release dates and availability.

Season ticket holders often get first dibs, followed by members and then the general public.

Many clubs offer priority access to pre-sales and preferential ticket options to members, so you could consider signing up, if you plan to attend multiple games.

For those looking to secure seats at high-profile Bundesliga matches throughout the season, such as Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund ('Der Klassiker') and Hamburger SV vs Werder Bremen ('Nordderby'), it’s a good idea to try and buy tickets as early as possible though, before they sell out.

In addition, fans can purchase seats on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels.

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How much are Bundesliga tickets?

Official Bundesliga match tickets on average range from €10-€90.

Here are some examples of club pricing:

Club

Standing (Adult)

Seated (Standard)

Seated (Top Tier)

Bayern Munich

€15

€40

€80

Borussia Dortmund

€18.50

€38

€75

Eintracht Frankfurt

€15

€25

€85

Cologne

€16

€35

€75

RB Leipzig

€15

€30

€70

The Bundesliga also famously has the "50+1" rule, ensuring clubs are majority-owned by members rather than single investors. This keeps ticket prices relatively affordable compared to other top European leagues.

How to get Bundesliga hospitality tickets?

VIP or hospitality packages, which include game tickets, accommodation, lounge access, and other benefits, are also available to purchase at the majority of Bundesliga clubs.

Want to know what to expect from a hospitality package? Here's what you should look out for in the main Bundesliga venues, like Allianz Arena, Signal Iduna Park, and Red Bull Arena:

  • Standard VIP Seat: Premium padded seat in a prime stadium location with shared lounge access, buffet dining, and complimentary drinks, from €200 per match
  • Club / Business Lounge: Reserved premium seating with exclusive lounge access before, during, and after the match, high-end catering, open bar, and entertainment, from €300 per match
  • Themed / Premium Lounge: Specially branded hospitality areas (e.g., Champions Club, Gold Lounge, RBL Club) with upgraded menus, champagne, and prime seating, from €600 per match
  • Private Suite / Skybox: Fully enclosed private box for 8–20 guests with luxury dining, personal staff, and private facilities, from €3,000 per match
  • Ultra-Premium Package: Top-tier hospitality such as Prestige or Platinum Lounges with gourmet fine dining, unlimited premium drinks, and VIP access, from €1,200 per person per match

What to know about the Bundesliga?

With a host of global football stars, such as Harry Kane, Serhou Guirassy, Michael Olise, Patrik Schick and Luis Diaz, currently plying their trade in Germany for some of the biggest clubs on the planet (Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund etc), fans are scrambling to pick up Bundesliga match tickets.

Attracting the stellar names of the sport is nothing new for the Bundesliga of course, as the likes of Erling Haaland, Robert Lewandowski, Arjen Robben and Jude Bellingham all previously shone on the German stage.

Founded in 1963, the Bundesliga has a rich history and has established itself as one of the most competitive leagues in Europe. The league, which is renowned for its vibrant, friendly atmosphere and passionate fans of all ages, features 18 teams from all over the nation.

Despite being dethroned, for the first time since 2012, by Bayer Leverkusen two years ago, Bayern Munich have roared back since, winning the title by a cumulative margin of 29 points in the past two campaigns. Harry Kane has been their goalscoring catalyst once again, and the English legend is now racing towards the 100-goal mark for the German giants.

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Frequently asked questions

The most reliable and cost-effective method of buying Bundesliga match tickets is through the official club sites. It’s worth checking them regularly for ticket sales information, release dates and availability. 

Season ticket holders often get first dibs, followed by members and then the general public. Many clubs offer priority access to pre-sales and preferential ticket options to members, so you could consider signing up, if you plan to attend multiple games. 

A large number of German clubs also have ticket offices at their stadiums, where tickets can be bought in advance or on match day itself, if available still. This is particularly useful for local fans or if the stadium is centrally located.

 

The ‘50+1 rule’ is a Deutsche Fußball Liga (DFL) regulation that stipulates that a club must own the majority of its own voting rights. This means that the fans retain control of how their club is run. To do this, a club must own 50 per cent of its shares plus at least one more share.

As ever, there are exceptions. This is most commonly when a person or company has substantially funded a club continuously for at least 20 years. In this case, a controlling stake is permitted. Three examples of this are Bayer Leverkusen, who are owned by local pharmaceutical company Bayer; Wolfsburg, who are owned by automobile manufacturer Volkswagen; and Hoffenheim, who are controlled by former youth player and co-founder of software company SAP, Dietmar Hopp.

While it’s not essential to become a club member to buy Bundesliga match tickets, it can make the process much easier. This is particularly true at the two biggest clubs, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund. Getting a membership moves you up the ticket priority order and it also includes other benefits such as welcome gifts, discounted tours and museum admissions. Check specific club websites for more information.

For football enthusiasts, attending a Bundesliga match is a must. The German league is famous for its unparalleled passion and incredibly dedicated fanbases. The atmosphere in German stadiums is often electric, with passionate singing and chanting throughout the entire match which contributes to an unforgettable matchday experience. 

Standing sections also create an incredible visual and acoustic experience. Bundesliga matches are often fast-paced and dynamic affairs, with some of the standout teams such as Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen possessing technically gifted players who produce world-class football week in and week out.

Compared to other top leagues such as the Premier League or La Liga, tickets for Bundesliga matches are often more affordable, making it easier for you to experience top-level football live. 

The Bundesliga is home to some of the most iconic stadiums in Europe, such as the Allianz Arena in Munich and Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund. The ‘Yellow Wall’ in Dortmund is a phenomenon every football fan should witness at least once.

 

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