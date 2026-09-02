USMNT Transfer Winners and Losers: Folarin Balogun's chaotic deadline day steals headlines as Middlesbrough turn into America's club

As always, the summer transfer window went down to the wire with some incredible drama. This time, though, a U.S. Men's National Team star was at the center of that drama in ways unlike any American before.

Folarin Balogun ended up being Deadline Day's main character as his proposed move to Everton fell apart at the very last second. The deal's collapse continued a wild summer for Balogun, who has become something of a household name for more reasons than one.

Still, while he didn't get his move, several others did. From young stars making a big leap to familiar faces getting their last chances at the top, there was plenty of activity that went right down to the wire.

With that in mind, GOAL breaks down the USMNT's Winners and Losers of the transfer window...