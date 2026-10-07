USMNT Rondo: Was this Mauricio Pochettino's best camp? Is Cavan Sullivan ready to start full time? And which World Cup starter finds their position under threat?

Four games, four wins, job done, right? Riiiight? It's hard to find much to criticize from the USMNT's expanded September/October camp. Manager Mauricio Pochettino took a few risks here, calling up a bunch of kids, leaving off some big names, and selecting a squad that seemed more geared towards player development than winning stuff.

Turns out that he made the right call all along. The kids were immensely impressive. Julian Hall bagged in his first three USMNT games. Cavan Sullivan showed he is ready to go immediately. And the usual suspects - Chris Richards, Tyler Adams, Antonee Robinson - all did their part. Yes, these are friendlies. No, they don't really count for anything. But Pochettino learned a few things here, and with four long years to go until the next World Cup, that sounds an awful lot like success.

But has anything changed? Will the U.S. look any different in November? And if there was a real-life important soccer game tomorrow, what would Pochettino's best side look like? GOAL writers break it down in another edition of... The Rondo.