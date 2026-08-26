UEFA's World Cup boycott all set to collapse as England, France and more prepare to do battle in FIFA's Women's Under-20 tournament

It's almost exactly a month since FIFA announced its controversial proposal to create FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE), prompting outrage across the sport while raising serious questions about Gianni Infantino's future as FIFA president and sparking boycott threats from multiple confederations, with UEFA leading the way.

The Under-20 Women's World Cup is the first FIFA tournament on the calendar since events unfolded, but despite initial fears that it could fail to go ahead, or at least be heavily impacted, as a consequence of UEFA's intention to boycott FIFA competitions, it looks like it will kick-off next week as scheduled.

As each day passes, new statements are being published by different football associations. On Sunday, the Nordic nations of Denmark, Iceland, Faroe Islands, Finland, Norway and Sweden announced a loss of confidence in Infantino, with Gibraltar's Football Association withdrawing support for the current president the following day. England, Wales, Ireland, Germany, Netherlands, Serbia, Greece, Israel, and New Zealand are among those to have already made similar statements.

At the same time, the 24 nations participating in September's U20 Women's World Cup continue to prepare for the premier tournament in women's youth football, which begins in Poland next Saturday.

So will the event go ahead as planned? Or could UEFA's boycott still come into play?