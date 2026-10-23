Systemic corruption by Barcelona or a smear campaign led by Real Madrid? 'The Negreira Case' that continues to poison Spain's Clasico rivalry

Less than a month after telling Real Madrid that it was "TIME TO TAKE OFF THE BLINDERS" and stop consistently blaming referees and La Liga for "conspiring" against Los Blancos, league president Tebas claimed that the club's "management directs an orchestra of mouthpieces and Real Madrid TV leads the singing."

"Their score is always the same," Tebas wrote on Twitter. "Select the plays that suit them, repeat the grievance, feed the suspicion, and point fingers at the enemies. That method recalls propaganda mechanisms exploited by (Joseph) Goebbels, Nazi Germany's Minister of Propaganda: systematic repetition, construction of an enemy, and subordination of facts to the narrative. The comparison is with those propaganda techniques, not with an ideology or, of course, with the Madridista fanbase.

"Real Madrid TV is a central piece of that machinery. Where is the full match analysis for each round of games? Where are the possible errors that harm other clubs or those that favour Real Madrid? If they applied the same magnifying glass to every match, the result might ruin their script.

"But the script demands that Real Madrid always appear as the victim. And that's how they reach the extreme of presenting even NO ERROR as an error and using the Negreira Case as a permanent explanation for any decision they don't like. The suspicion is taken as proven, and the conclusion is written before the match even starts."

Madrid responded furious to the Goebbels comparison and, for the second time in less than a month, called for Tebas to resign. "Real Madrid considers it absolutely intolerable and extraordinarily serious that someone holding two positions of utmost responsibility in Spanish football resorts to a comparison with the propaganda methods of the Nazi regime to discredit our club, its management, and its television," read a statement published on Madrid's official website. "The clarification that he is not referring to Nazi ideology does not mitigate the deeply offensive, morally repugnant, and institutionally unworthy nature of his statements.

"These statements constitute yet another episode in the repeated attacks by Javier Tebas against Real Madrid, its president, and its media outlets. It is unacceptable that he even takes advantage of questions, information, or opinions from journalists unrelated to the club to direct his accusations at us, attributing to us actions of third parties for which we bear no responsibility. It is especially concerning that Tebas uses these statements to question the legitimate actions of Real Madrid and Real Madrid TV in relation to the Negreira Case.

"In light of the lack of response to the extraordinary seriousness of the Negreira case by the two institutions where Javier Tebas holds positions of utmost relevance, our club has had to approach UEFA directly to demand a full clarification of the payments made over the years by FC Barcelona to the vice president of the Technical Committee of Referees and the adoption of necessary measures to ensure the integrity of competitions.

"Real Madrid also demands a comprehensive overhaul of the refereeing system and the federative structures of governance, management, supervision, and discipline, through the renewal of those who held positions of responsibility during that period.

"It is particularly significant that Javier Tebas, president of La Liga and vice president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, an organisation that includes the Technical Committee of Referees, dedicates his efforts to discrediting Real Madrid instead of promoting, from his institutional responsibilities, the clarification of these extremely serious events and the necessary regeneration of Spanish football.

"Javier Tebas' repeated conduct demonstrates a lack of neutrality, respect, and impartiality incompatible with his institutional responsibilities. His constant attacks on Real Madrid and those demanding transparency and regeneration represent, in our club's view, a genuine scourge for Spanish football.

"For all these reasons, Real Madrid considers that the repeated statements and behaviours of Javier Tebas would be unacceptable in any European sports institution governed by principles of respect, neutrality, and integrity, and that they disqualify him institutionally from continuing to hold the positions he occupies. Consequently, Real Madrid demands his immediate resignation as president of La Liga and vice president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation."

Tebas responded by saying that he'd "lost count" of the amount times Madrid had demanded his resignation. "They confuse neutrality with independence," he wrote. "My position demands independence, not passivity in the face of injustice or silence in the face of the continuous, disproportionate, and insulting attacks from Real Madrid TV and its lapdogs on our competition. The La Liga president must defend it. Including against Real Madrid's leaders.

"La Liga acted from the very first moment in the Negreira Case. Repeating that we were passive doesn't make it true... If they're so certain that those referees are still acting under Negreira's influence, eight years after the payments ended, what evidence do they have against each one? What individual complaints have they filed with national bodies, UEFA, or FIFA? Demanding accountability from FCB doesn't substantiate an accusation against each referee. A video doesn't replace evidence. Putting people in the crosshairs is of enormous gravity and irresponsibility.

"On refereeing reform, progress has been made and there's still work to do. I would have liked to go faster and further. But institutions can't do whatever Real Madrid's leaders want based on their interests, their mood, their sporting situation, or their relations with FCB at any given moment. Nor can they ignore the other stakeholders and the support of the vast majority of clubs. Reforming isn't obeying them.

My conclusion: They seek to DESTROY the national competition. What they haven't achieved so far with the Super League, they're trying with a distorted narrative from their media and their lapdogs. They call it regeneration while attacking the prestige of the competition they participate in. All this has a name: intimidation. Wrapping it in an official statement doesn't turn it into regeneration."