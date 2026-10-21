‘A badge of pride’ - How St. Louis helped build American soccer as CITY SC chase U.S. Open Cup glory against Columbus Crew

There's a story Bill McDermott likes to tell about his college soccer career. It came years before he became the voice of the sport in the city, earning himself the nickname of "Mr. Soccer" from those around St. Louis. As he begins his story, those seated around him at the 1-2-3 Club groan and laugh. They've heard it before.

McDermott begins to detail his midfield partnership with the legendary Al Trost. The two played together at the height of Saint Louis University's dominance, lifting NCAA titles together. While Trost went on to become a National Soccer Hall of Famer with 14 USMNT caps, McDermott went into broadcasting. There's a reason why.

"I have to tell you about my injury," he says, setting off the aforementioned groans. "It was my back."

After a slight, but solemn pause, McDermott looks up and finishes the story with his punchline.

"It gave out on me from carrying Al Trost all over the field!"

Both McDermott and Lange emphasize how much talent St. Louis was producing at its peak, back injuries notwithstanding. It was so much talent, in fact, that programs from far outside the city began recruiting in St. Louis before that was such a big thing. Michigan State and Indiana were frequently involved. At one point, UConn coach Joe Morrone, so the story goes, arrived in the city and offered an entire high school team the opportunity to come play for him out in Connecticut.

For most kids, there was no need and no desire. College soccer in St. Louis was the pinnacle.

Saint Louis University remains the most decorated program in NCAA Division I men's soccer, with 10 national titles - two more than second-place Indiana. All 10 of those titles were won between 1959 and 1973, with Trost and McDermott playing a part in that era of unprecedented dominance. For those years, while the NASL was making waves in professional soccer, Missouri was the hotbed of the amateur game.

The Billikens weren't alone, though. SIU Edwardsville was just 20 miles up the road. They won the title in 1979. The University of Missouri–St. Louis won an NCAA title in 1973. St. Louis Community College–Florissant Valley had their moments, as did Quincy University. The foundations of those teams were all built on local talent, and there was enough of it, particularly in the 60s and 70s, for multiple teams in the city to dominate.

"It wasn't the intention just to play for a specific school, but just to play at the college level," Lange says, "because there are plenty of colleges who wanted St. Louis guys. If you were a decent or a good St. Louis player, you had a really good chance to play for a high-level college team."

Years before publishing his books chronicling St. Louis' soccer history, Lange himself had a front-row seat to one of the biggest games in the sport's history. In 1973, SIU Edwardsville was first in the nation, unbeaten with no goals conceded. They played St. Louis University, then second in the nation. The game was played at Busch Stadium, home of the St. Louis Cardinals. Over 20,000 people showed up to watch.

"The New York Times is there, Sports Illustrated is there, and almost every player in that field was a St. Louis guy," Lange recalls. "That was the moment, I think, that really struck me at how important the sport is in St. Louis and how important St. Louis is to the sport on the national level. Seeing all those guys and all those people there to support them was really an eye-opener. For me, that was the moment that really imparted that sense of the importance of St. Louis to the sport."

Games like that support Lange's belief. So, too, do all of the national team players who have emerged from the city. There was no shortage of on-field moments, though, that have defined St. Louis' soccer importance, particularly in the tournament they now hope to win again this week after nearly forty years.