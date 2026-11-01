How Roy Keane's namesake rebuilt the legendary Man Utd captain's career in cardboard

Dan Keane has a strong case for being the most committed fan of Manchester United's most legendary captain on the planet. Indeed, the trading card collector, who runs the popular YouTube channel Sports Cards UK, spent 18 months completing the full Roy Keane Topps Pristine Road to UEFA Euro 2024 rainbow, which means he amassed every single parallel of that specific base card in the set.
Most of that time was taken up trying to get his hands on the final card in the set: a one-of-one Black Pristine Refractor. Negotiating with the owner was a gruelling process - it took them almost eight months to agree on a final price of €400, and Dan then endured an anxious three-week wait for the card to arrive.
When it finally came, to be paired with the one-of-one Gold Swirl Chrome SuperFractor he had previously spent €339 on, Dan was left with an overarching feeling of peace, rather than pure euphoria.
"I convinced myself that it was never coming and I kind of passed it out of my head so that I wouldn’t stress about it, but when it did come, it was relief," he tells GOAL. "I think that sort of 18 months of collecting came down to 30 seconds of just putting the two cards next to each other, the two one-of-ones, on my desk and just staring at them for 30 seconds and smiling."
Surreal moments like that have become part and parcel of Dan's collecting journey. The process of rebuilding his namesake Keane's career in cardboard has been painstaking at times, but mostly richly rewarding. By his own admission, Dan is only "20 percent" of the way to completing Keane's story, and yet his passion for the task keeps growing - despite the fact his allegiance does not actually lie with Manchester United!