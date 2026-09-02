How the Premier League's financial rules are protecting the 'Big Six' and forced top-four gatecrashers Aston Villa and Newcastle into fire sales

When Aston Villa hosted Newcastle on the opening day of last season, the two sets of supporters took it in turns to chant, "Premier League, corrupt as f*ck!" The reason for their shared demonstration of disdain for England's top-flight was obvious to everyone. Villa and Newcastle had long been held up - usually by themselves and their supporters - as the two biggest victims of the allegedly negative side effects of the Premier League's Profit & Sustainability Rules (PSR).

In fact, on the eve of that very game at Villa Park, then-Magpies manager Eddie Howe had told reporters, "The challenges teams face with those restrictions – as we know better than any – is selling players you don’t want to sell, not being able to recruit players you’d like to buy to freshen up the squad. And [those problems] are not going to go away for us."

Howe's pessimism was shared by his Villa counterpart, Unai Emery, who used his programme notes to call for a review of the regulations.

"We cannot avoid that the summer has been challenging because the financial rules were conditioning our investment in the squad," the Spaniard wrote. "Financial control rules came to football to avoid bankruptcies and payment defaults with a good purpose. But, as professionals, we should review it, as this good tool will become a limitation for clubs that are doing good management, who'll never be allowed to dream and get higher goals because the revenue, key for these financial rules, needs time to become reality after sporting success."

In a way, Emery got what he wanted, as the Premier League introduced a new financial system ahead of the start of the 2026-27. As the old saying goes, though, you should always be careful what you wish for, and there are those that believe that the implementation of Squad Cost Ratio (SCR) and Sustainability and Systemic Resilience (SSR) won't actually improve Villa and other ambitious club's chances of closing the economic gap to the Premier League's elite. In fact, some actually suspect that it might actually increase in the coming years...