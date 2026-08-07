‘New era for us’ - NYCFC CEO Brad Sims on Christian Pulisic, Romelu Lukaku and Mo Salah links, the Larry Berg era and solving MLS’s TV problem

Aug. 4 marked a monumental day in Major League Soccer history, as the league formally introduced Larry Berg as the successor to long-serving commissioner Don Garber.

Starting in 2027, for the first time in nearly 28 years, the North American top flight will be helmed by someone new. And Berg is taking over at a crucial time for the league.

North America is fresh off hosting a 104-match World Cup that generated unprecedented levels of revenue and viewership for FIFA. For MLS, that tournament only heightened an important question: How can a challenger league turn that momentum into a bigger place in the sports landscape in the United States and Canada?

Brad Sims, New York City FC’s CEO, hopes his club can be at the forefront of that challenge.

Three weeks ago, Sims announced that NYCFC’s sparkling new $780 million stadium, Etihad Park, will open on July 17, 2027. That will complete a decade-long search to fulfill a promise the club made at its founding - that it would, in fact, play in the city of New York. He credits the club’s ownership group for delivering on one of the most expensive soccer-specific stadiums ever built.

“[It’s a] testament to our ownership group who is privately financing the entire stadium project,” Sims explained to GOAL. “[They] never kind of gave up hope and faith that we would find a spot inside the five boroughs to build because I think it's part of the brand promise of New York City FC.”

But infrastructure has largely become one of MLS’s strengths over the past decade. Now, the challenge is furthering the league's visibility in the crowded sports landscapes of the United States and Canada.

Sims believes Berg can continue Garber’s work in that regard.

“We’d like to congratulate Larry Berg on becoming our next Commissioner and look forward to working with him as he prepares to lead MLS into its next chapter,” Sims said to GOAL in a statement. “He will guide the league with distinction at such a pivotal moment in its history.”

In Sims’ mind, though, solving MLS’s long-standing challenges with TV and media rights will ultimately determine how far the league can grow.

“It’s really the one hole we have,” Sims insisted. “I think it’s going to be way high on the radar of the next commissioner for sure.”

MLS’s current agreement with Apple, its primary broadcast partner, ends after the 2028-29 season. Part of the league’s appeal when that next media-rights conversation arrives will be the stars it can attract - and NYCFC are making no secret of wanting to become a power player in that regard.

For years, NYCFC have largely relied on the vast scouting network they share with Manchester City through City Football Group. David Villa remains the club’s defining marquee star, with the legendary Spain international winning MLS MVP honors in 2016.

But Sims, whose current NYCFC squad is headlined by USMNT goalkeeper Matt Freese, has made no secret of his desire to bring in stars such as Christian Pulisic as the Etihad Park era approaches. The ambition isn't simply to contend, which NYCFC have regularly done since joining MLS in 2015, but to be mentioned alongside LAFC and Inter Miami as one of the league’s most prominent franchises.

“It makes sense for us to have a signature player or players on the team in this new era for us,” Sims explained. “We’ve talked about Pulisic before, and there are others [like him] that I think would be interesting.”

NYCFC had previously been linked with former Liverpool star Mohamed Salah, who has since signed with Trabzonspor, as well as Romelu Lukaku, who reports suggest could be headed to Atlanta United FC. Yet Sims insists there is still plenty of time remaining in the current MLS transfer window - and NYCFC intend to be active.

“We’re definitely [trying], there’s 30 days left in this window,” Sims said Tuesday. “It just depends on when a player is available and wants to come.”

Yet stadiums, stars and media rights weren’t the only things top of mind for Sims. The executive also touched on potential changes to the league’s salary cap, whether MLS teams need to be more aligned on spending, competition structure and more in the latest GOALConvo, a recurring Q&A with central figures in the American soccer scene.

NOTE: This interview has been lightly edited for brevity and clarity.