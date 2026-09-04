'This means more' - it was a self-aggrandising slogan pushed by Liverpool's marketing department a few years back that understandably annoyed the hell out of rival fans, but it was a sentiment shared by Jurgen Klopp.

The iconic German coach may have interrupted Bayern Munich's perennial dominance of the Bundesliga during his time at Borussia Dortmund, while he also led Liverpool to a sixth European Cup, as well as a first domestic title for 30 years, but it was winning the 2024 Carabao Cup triumph with a plethora of players from the Reds' academy that Klopp considers the greatest achievement of his career.

Why? Because four years previously, after watching Curtis Jones score his first Premier League goal for Liverpool, Klopp had revealed that his "dream" was "to have all the boys [from the academy] in the first team". "What we want," the Kop icon continued, "is to be the place for everybody with a Scouse soul."

It, thus, felt as if that apparent pipe dream had been realised when 'Klopp's kids' beat Chelsea's 'Billion-pound bottle-jobs' at Wembley on February 25, 2024.

"What we see here today is so exceptional, because these things don't happen in football," an ecstatic Klopp told reporters after Jarell Quansah, Bobby Clark, James McConnell and Jayden Danns had all come off the bench to help get Liverpool over the line.

"I got told outside that there's an English phrase, 'You don't win trophies with kids' – I didn't know that." But he nonetheless felt as if he had, just like Sir Alex Ferguson many years before him, proved everyone wrong.

"It's easily the most special trophy I ever won," Klopp insisted. "I was proud of so many things, it was really overwhelming. Seeing the faces after the game of the kids... In football, can you still create stories which definitely nobody will ever forget? It's so difficult to find the same story with academy players coming on against a top, top, top side and still winning it. I've never heard of it happening before."

The arguably sad thing is that it might never happen again - at least not for Liverpool.