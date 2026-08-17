No Rodri, no hope?! Enzo Maresca facing HUGE task at Man City after Community Shield trouncing from superior Arsenal

Arsenal romped to a 3-0 victory over Manchester City in the Community Shield on Sunday, with Riccardo Calafiori, Kai Havertz and Martin Odegaard scoring the goals to clinch the trophy. It was the biggest margin of victory in a Community Shield final since 2014, and could easily have been wider given Arsenal's dominance.

Indeed, Rangers legend Ally McCoist said while commentating on the game for TNT Sport: "The gap between Arsenal and Man City today is as big as I have seen between these two sides in a long time." McCoist also described City's performance as "concerningly" poor - a conclusion that will surely be shared by their supporters and Enzo Maresca.

While the traditional season curtain raiser is widely viewed as a glorified pre-season friendly, the new City boss could take very few positives away from Wembley. The Italian has much to ponder after opening his reign with a whimper, not least how to bring balance back to the midfield in the absence of Barcelona-bound talisman Rodri.