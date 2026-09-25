MLS MVP rank: Lionel Messi the clear frontrunner, but can Evander, Hany Mukhtar or someone else make a push?

It's almost time. The MLS MVP race is usually pretty easy to sort out in the end. By the time the award is, well, awarded, common sense tends to prevail. The league's Most Valuable Player is usually its best footballer, too. GOAL is not here to say "I told you so," but it's always nice when those two things line up.

So, yeah, let's be honest, Lionel Messi is the MVP here. Choosing anyone else would be nonsense. Anyone else winning would be silly. But there are a load of candidates. Evander has been excellent for FC Cincinnati. Petar Musa has carried FC Dallas. Hany Mukhtar's numbers are down, but he's playing his best soccer in years. And then there's Guilherme, Houston Dynamo's dynamic forward.

Basically, there are a lot of good footballers in this league, and even if the top spot is fairly simple, the rest of it is so, so complicated. Here's how GOAL thinks the MVP rankings should shake out...