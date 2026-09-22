Sensational Kylian Mbappe capture means breakout challengers On are set to explode as football boot space braces for seismic change
The rumours were true: Kylian Mbappe has sensationally ended his 20-year relationship with American sportswear behemoth Nike to instead join forces with Swiss market disruptors On, who are making their first-ever foray into the world of football boots.
It is a seismic capture for On, who have supercharged their chances of success in a hyper-competitive market by landing one of, if not the finest player on the entire planet, and someone with a huge global profile.
As Mbappe ventures into the unknown, this looks set to be a boot deal that will change the face of the industry forever, and one that will send challengers On into another stratosphere.
Market disruptors
On has enjoyed a meteoric rise since it was founded just 16 years ago, making a name for itself by emerging as a market-disrupting running shoe specialist courtesy of their patented 'CloudTec' technology. As of September 2026, they were valued at around $9 billion (£6.7bn).
This, however, is their first foray into the uber-competitive world of football boot manufacturing and, quite sensationally, Mbappe has become the world-famous face of On's expansion into the planet's most popular sport.
But this won't be your average boot deal; according to The Athletic, who have corroborated previous claims, the decade-long agreement will be mutually beneficial as Mbappe will have equity in On in the form of shares, and it has been reported the 27-year-old will have his own "sub-brand" of signature football boots alongside the company's general releases. That equity is what supposedly differentiated On's offer from the fresh terms tabled by Nike.
The Real Madrid superstar will have a genuine influence on product strategy and brand building going forward. In a statement, Mbappe's new boot supplier said he will "work directly with On's product teams, integrating his elite perspective into the development and testing of future football footwear and apparel", while he will also become a global ambassador for the company, "extending the partnership beyond football into movement, performance, and contemporary design".
Given the attacker's celebrity in the football world, there is every chance that On will be pushing for the same level of gravitas that, ironically, Nike's Michael Jordan-inspired Jordan Brand possesses in the basketball space.
Many will ask why Mbappe would leave Nike behind after what has been such a fruitful partnership, but aside from the obvious financial draw, the opportunity to be hands-on, hold significant sway and be part of On's unprecedented success to date is evidently of huge appeal. Many modern athletes also consider themselves to be entrepreneurs, and Mbappe is clearly no different given his portfolio of commercial partnerships, which includes Dior, Oakley and EA Sports.
In stellar company
It has now emerged that a familiar face played a key role in luring Mbappe to On despite it's football offering quite literally being in its infancy. Thierry Henry has been confirmed as the company's director of football and, according to The Athletic, the Arsenal and France legend helped to convince his compatriot to make the leap of faith, having worked as On's director of football in secret since 2025 in preparation for this big moment.
"Building something new in football requires a bold and original approach," Henry said on the announcement. "Over the past year, I've seen first-hand the curiosity and attention to detail the team at On brings to that process. We want to listen to players, understand what they need and create something that can genuinely add to the game. I'm proud to be part of shaping what comes next."
Mbappe and Henry become the latest big names to join On's small but mightily impressive roster of current and ex-athletes. Back in 2019, they were able to persuade tennis icon Roger Federer to leave Nike and sign a footwear deal and become a shareholder with them, while six-time Grand Slam winner Iga Swiatek and American Ben Shelton currently wear On shoes on court. On the women's side of football, 19-year-old Barcelona and Switzerland sensation Sydney Schertenleib will extend her existing partnership with the brand into football boots.
'Challenge to what is possible'
Having remarkably landed a bona fide superstar of the men's game, On are determined to become more than just market disruptors in the football boot space, just as they have achieved in the world of running shoes, where they are now a leading premium brand.
"Football doesn't need another sportswear brand to do more of the same," On's founder and co-CEO David Allemann said on the news of Mbappe's switch. "Football needs new ideas and a challenge to what is possible. When we enter a sport, we want to be the brand of the future - through true innovation and contemporary design.
"Our ambition is to bring On's approach to the pitch, the pavement, and the runway - connecting elite performance with the culture that surrounds the game. With Kylian, we have the perfect partner to dream what football can become."
Guaranteeing success?
After landing Mbappe, On probably needn't worry about their chances of success. One of the world's very best players, his involvement as their maiden athlete as they expand into football will inevitably turbocharge the launch of their first-ever boot from a marketing perspective.
Gaining global credibility will be a key part of the business plan, and a player of Mbappe's profile, calibre and gravitas gives the challenger sportswear brand that in abundance. It would be little surprise to see others follow suit in the near future, or for On to have other bombshell captures up their sleeve.
Another footwear specialist, Skechers, can vouch for that global credibility. Eyebrows were raised worldwide when record-breaking England and Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane signed a ground-breaking lifetime deal with the American brand in 2023, as they unexpectedly made their first foray into football. However, the gamble has paid off handsomely; several others have since followed suit and Skechers are seemingly here to stay as disruptors in the boot market.
Some have argued that landing Mbappe won't give On that immediate credibility if they don't prove themselves with a worthy product to back it up, given their lack of experience in football. But such has been the success of their forays into both the running and tennis spheres in such a short space of time, and overall marketing strategy, you certainly wouldn't bet against them pulling it off.
'Only the beginning'
As yet there are scant details about what the boot will look like or even what it will be called, but according to The Athletic, Mbappe will hit the pitch in his first-ever pair of Ons in the coming weeks having secretly trained in a prototype recently. A retail market release will follow in 2027, while they will also feature in upcoming video game EA FC 27, which drops on September 27.
It seems that On's 'LightSpray' technology will be fundamental to the design of the boot, which the brand says "enables a fundamentally different approach to footwear construction" and is "designed to outperform traditionally manufactured products", while they will reportedly have the ability to make changes very quickly if there are any teething problems.
Tellingly, as his deal with Nike comes to an end, the Frenchman wore a whiteout pair of Nike Mercurials in the Madrid derby at the weekend. He is clearly ready for a new chapter.
"From the beginning, what drew me to On was the opportunity to build something entirely new together that will help shape tomorrow's game," Mbappe said on the announcement of his switch. "I want to bring my experience and perspective into what we create, push what's possible through innovation, and always stay true to the joy of football.
"We have a shared dream, and this is only the beginning."