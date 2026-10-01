Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is football's understated superstar: adidas mark PSG wing wizard's ascent as Ballon d'Or opportunity looms

Kvaratskhelia might have made a fairly quiet start to the new season after missing out on World Cup qualification, but his individual exploits throughout PSG's 2025-26 Champions League campaign could well be recognised next month, with the 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony now looming large.

No player was directly involved in more goals in last season's competition than Kvaratskhelia (17), who scored 10 himself, including seven in the knockout stage alone, which feels hugely significant in terms of how his achievements should be judged.

The Georgian was absolutely outstanding in both legs of the 8-2 demolition of Chelsea in the last 16 and in the quarter-final win over Liverpool at Parc des Princes, but it was arguably only after the epic 5-4 semi-final first-leg win over Bayern Munich that Kvaratskhelia established himself as one of the leading contenders to win this year's Ballon d'Or.

Inevitably, he made a telling contribution in the final, too, drawing a rash challenge from Arsenal's makeshift right-back Cristhian Mosquera to earn the penalty that yielded a crucial equaliser before PSG triumphed on penalties. He was predictably crowned Player of the Year for the 2025-26 edition of the competition.

Having been named on the 30-player shortlist for football's most prestigious individual honour, Kvaratskhelia told the BBC: "To be a Ballon d'Or contender, it's already a pleasure to be among these players in the race. I feel already that I did something special in the last year, I'm really happy and let's see what's going to happen."

Typically humble, 'Kvaradona' has actually backed his PSG team-mate Ousmane Dembele to retain the award. "Of course it's him (Dembele), the season he had last year, he deserves it," he added.