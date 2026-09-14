Inside the resurgence of football trading cards

Blazey also went into detailabout what has driven the resurgence of football cards, having initially started his channel back in 2021.

"The Euro 2020 stickers went crazy, everyone was collecting them, especially my generation, you had social distancing and could get everyone back together. I think that drew a lot of traffic to YouTube, which held a lot of the hobby-based product stuff that people just weren't aware of," he said. "All of a sudden you had this goldmine of, 'Wow its not just football stickers; you've got cards with bits of kit on, signed cards, everything'. So for me, Euro 2020 was when I really got into it. That was the beginning for me, I saw a lot on YouTube, started to open cards and film myself, and it just snowballed from there.

"Especially over the last three years, football cards have just exploded. I think it's only going to keep growing now, especially in the UK now that Topps hold the Premier League license because they're doing all sorts of crazy things with it now. And you're starting to get the crossover, JJ Gabriel was down at launch day for Fanatics this summer; Tosin, Solanke have ventured into it, Adam Wharton loves it too. We're in a perfect storm. I think it's capturing those that used to open cards at school, like Pokemon, Match Attax, and that nostalgic drive of doing it now you have adult money and all these bigger cards that you can now chase. I think it's drawing more and more people back in.

"Newer collectors have seen they can make a lot of money very quickly, setting up the right way, so investment is another big piece. Social media has caused a combination of those two to just explode. TikTok YouTube, Instagram, Whatnot, Fanatics and eBay Live, It is literally everywhere, which is just causing the net to broaden and broaden."

Blazey added on how the hobby has become Americanised: "When you look at the U.S. market in particular, there are so many NFL players that grew up collecting NFL cards, and now they're adults and their own cards are out there they're into going and sourcing them. I think if that continues to transfer across the UK market with football, it will be a huge driver for growth.

"I think when a lot of kids were at school, collecting World Cup stickers was a massive thing. America doesn't really have that for stickers. However for them, right back to the '20s, like NFL cards, MLB, ice hockey, its always been ingrained in their culture. It's grown over there for 100 years, whereas in the UK, the whole football card niche has only really started growing since 2014, and it was very small, but it's starting to grow at some pace now. Over here it's always been Match Attax and very child-focused, whereas now it's drawing more adults into the space with the more premium collections, with the chase cards and the big autographs."