Harry Kane's Ballon d'Or success has secured the striker the superstar status he's long deserved

Good things do come to those who wait, apparently. Shortly before 11pm on Monday evening, more than an hour after a dreadfully drawn-out Ballon d'Or ceremony should have ended, Harry Kane was confirmed as the winner of the men's Golden Ball for 2026 - and it was immediately clear how much it meant to him.

Kane placed his hands over his face as he took a moment to compose himself, but even after making his way onto the stage at the London Palladium, after classily shaking the hands of his principal rivals for the prize, the Englishman was a little lost for words - other than "Wow!", which he repeated over and over again.

"I am almost speechless," the striker said. As it transpired, he was anything but. Kane spoke for more than 12 minutes, which was, in truth, the last thing anyone really wanted at the end of a show that lasted for more than hours. However, it was difficult to begrudge Kane his moment in the spotlight, particularly as he spent the majority of his time on stage thanking those who he felt had put him there.

This was classic Kane, almost humble to a fault, which perfectly illustrated why he made for such a refreshing choice of winner. While others were talking up their chances of success in the run-up to the event, Kane was playing down his, aware that the lack of a major international or club honour on his resume might well count against him. He may have fired Bayern to a domestic double last season but there was, as ex-Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino pointed out, a risk that Kane might be "punished" for not getting his hands on either the World Cup or the Champions League.

If there's one thing we know, though, it's that Ballon d'Or voters value goals above all else - and nobody scored more than Kane (73) over the course of the 2025-26 campaign. In fact, only Lionel Messi has ever racked up more over the course of any European season (81 in 2011-12).

It should go without saying that the debate over Kane's triumph will continue to rage, but really only in Madrid and Barcelona, because the rest of the football world recognise his is a story of endurance and excellence well worth celebrating.