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'A new sense of life' - After failed Everton move, Folarin Balogun finds comfort in USMNT return as his club future hangs in the balance

A failed Everton move and limited minutes at Monaco have left Folarin Balogun in limbo. Back with the USMNT, he is rediscovering a sense of belonging.

Ryan Tolmich

  • It's been around five months since Folarin Balogun became a star for the U.S. Men's National Team at the World Cup. Much of what has followed hasn't gone to plan. The tournament was supposed to be a launching pad for Balogun, whose goals thrust him into the spotlight in the blink of an eye. But fortunes can change just as quickly. Balogun knows that better than most.

    His World Cup red card against Bosnia and Herzegovina, the controversy over FIFA's decision to defer his suspension, the collapse of his move to Everton - Balogun was one of this summer's main characters. And yet, since the calendar shifted to fall, near-total quiet. His failed move to Everton led to a diminished role with Monaco. He has since remained in limbo, with no certain future at Monaco or elsewhere.

    "It's been different," he told reporters on Thursday. "Obviously, as we know, in the summer, I tried to move, and the transfer didn't happen, and there's been a lot of things happening at Monaco that are just out of my control, but I'm sure in the upcoming transfer window, I'll look to move again."

    Balogun's transfer saga also led to an absence from the USMNT's first post-World Cup camp as the striker was left at home to sort out his club career. He's back now for the team's second, though, and he's eager to make up for lost time. This summer, Balogun got a taste of the highest level and, now back with the USMNT, he feels like he's hoping to recapture the momentum from that tournament.

    "I really did enjoy and thrive playing on the biggest stages," Balogun said. "I think it brings out a sense of pressure that tends to bring out the best in myself personally."

    We haven't seen the best of him since, but the hope is that this camp might just get him to take that much-needed step closer.

  • 'I didn't feel comfortable to sign'

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    ABACAPRESS

    Balogun looked bound for Everton, but he pulled out of the deal at the last second.

    In the final hours of the European transfer window, Balogun's future looked set. He was on his way to Everton, having earned a big-money Premier League move with both his three World Cup goals and his string of finishes with Monaco. He shone, in particular, against PSG in Ligue 1, adding more fuel to the belief that he's a striker who thrives in big games.

    Everton wanted him, but the move stalled amid reported concerns over his medical. Balogun said the contract he had expected to sign had changed by the time he left. Ultimately, he walked away because he no longer felt comfortable completing the move.

    "My point of view was very clear," he said. "I haven't said anything publicly, but I flew to Everton obviously with a set contract, and then by the time I left, the contract was changed. That was just the situation in short. The contract was changed.

    "In the end, I didn't feel comfortable to sign. That was literally the situation."

    The uncertainty also disrupted Chelsea's pursuit of Lamine Camara. According to Sky Sports, Monaco agreed to sell the midfielder when Balogun's move appeared in doubt, then withdrew once the Everton deal looked set to proceed. Balogun ultimately walked away, leaving both transfers uncompleted.

    In the end, Balogun returned to Monaco. His return wasn't a particularly welcome one, though. The club had largely planned on a future without him, and the striker's playing time since has reflected that. He's played just 152 Ligue 1 minutes this season, although he did get a goal in a loss to Paris FC. That goal may have been something of a turning point as new manager Filipe Luis gave Balogun his first start of the season against FC Nordsjælland in the Conference League a few days later.

    "It's always different when you have a new manager," he said. "I haven't played as much as I've wanted to, but I'm sure, over the course of the season, I'll be able to get more minutes."

    He should get some more minutes over the course of the next few days, too, now that he's back with the national team.

  • 'Very happy to be back'

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    IMAGO / Action Plus

    The striker feels a renewed sense of purpose now that he's back with the national team

    From the moment he arrived at USMNT camp just outside Atlanta, Balogun felt a sense of comfort. He hadn't seen his teammates since their World Cup journey ended unceremoniously against Belgium. Just connecting with them again has been a huge boost.

    "I'm very happy to be back," he said. "Just to be with the boys, the energy, the vibes in camp, it's something I definitely miss being away. I'm just very grateful to be here after a long and interesting summer."

    He's also missed feeling needed. At Monaco, he's played a minor role as the club has largely tried to move on without him. The USMNT won't be doing that any time soon. At 25, Balogun is in the prime of his career and a crucial contributor to the USMNT, one who remains one of the team's most recognizable stars despite his rough start to the season.

    Even a few days into camp, Balogun is already feeling a difference. He's feeling like his old self again.

    "At the end of the day, sometimes different camps provide different benefits and, for me, this camp is just a reminder that I'm a part of an amazing team. We're brothers, and we're fighting for something."

    That brotherhood is being tested this week, though, as the USMNT's players face the prospect of losing their leader, one who has been so instrumental to the rise of Balogun and many others: Mauricio Pochettino.

  • The Pochettino situation

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    IMAGO / Photo News

    Balogun is one of many players to benefit from the tutelage of Pochettino.

    Like everyone else, Balogun has been following the Pochettino saga.

    Balogun, perhaps more than anyone, has a real interest in it. He has been linked with a move to Manchester United in the past. Should Pochettino officially take over at Old Trafford, those links would possibly grow stronger given the striker's relationship with the coach.

    That's a discussion for another day, though. At the moment, Balogun and his teammates insist that they know as much as anyone else. As far as the USMNT is concerned, Pochettino is coaching this team, and he's coaching them for two upcoming CONCACAF Nations League games against Haiti.

    "Obviously, we see everything that's being written online," he said. "It's something we can't avoid as players, but for me, speaking personally, I don't know if it's true, if it's not, if it's confirmed. My only focus is just coming into practice and preparing for the games. I'm sure if it is something that does become official, he's going to let us know as soon as possible."

    He added: "If I had a vote, I would like to keep things the way they are. I think things have been working well. We have a clear sense of identity. We have a clear playing style. Whenever you have a top coach, you want him to stay, and for us, it's no different."

    With or without Pochettino, though, the USMNT are already moving into a new era - headlined by young, emerging talent. It's one that Balogun hopes to be at the forefront of.

  • 'New sense of energy'

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    IMAGO / STEINSIEK.CH

    Balogun's future is uncertain, but he's enjoying the present for now.

    The era began during the September/October window. It was a camp that saw many young stars arrive on the scene and, for this November camp, several of them stayed. Cavan Sullivan, Mathis Albert, Neil Pierre, Adri Mehmeti, Julian Hall - all crucial pieces of the USMNT's future that are now being integrated with the team's present.

    And, for Balogun, that's exciting. After watching from afar last time, he's now back part of it alongside fellow returnees Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie. So far, he's enjoyed working with the newcomers, who may not feel like newcomers for very long.

    "It's been good," he said, "not just to see Cavan, but it's been good to be around all the young boys. I think we have a fantastic new generation coming through. It's my first time seeing a lot of them. The talent is unbelievable.

    "Some of these guys are playing MLS, but I just think that's a testament to the league. There's no drop-off in quality. There's no shortage of talent in MLS, so I think it's amazing what's happened here."

    Balogun's return, too, is significant for a USMNT side looking to build on its World Cup success. His ability to stretch defenses, create opportunities and deliver in decisive moments gives Pochettino another proven attacking option. It's also why clubs such as Everton pursued him this summer. At his best, Balogun is the type of player who can make the difference on the biggest stage.

    So, what's next for Balogun? Even he doesn't know. The January transfer window will bring new twists and turns. So, too, will the month leading up to it. March may be his first camp under a new coach as the USMNT ushers in another new era. But those are tomorrow's problems. For now, Balogun is just glad to be back.

    "Being a part of something," he said. "It just gives me a new sense of energy and a new sense of life."