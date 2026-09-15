Declan Rice's boot deal mystery: Why Arsenal & England star could be set for shock adidas split

It could also be the case that the decision to cut ties has been taken by the supplier, rather than Rice himself, potentially for financial reasons if adidas do not feel they are getting bang for their buck commercially.

A player will be informed that they will not be offered an extension during the final year of their deal, according to The Athletic, and it is also often the case that a brand will scale back its funding and promotion of a client who is expected to part company.

That would go some way to explaining Rice's absence from adidas' recent campaigns as he seemingly reaches the end of his agreement with adidas, with various other big-name stars prioritised over him.

In the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, Nike ended their agreements with a number of elite footballers in a strategic move to instead focus their attentions on their biggest names commercially, such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe and Marcus Rashford.

Sources also told The Athletic that some elite footballers look elsewhere because they "require more attention and promotion than they have sometimes received from the largest brands", which could certainly be true in Rice's case if he feels he has been undervalued by the sportswear giant.

Money, of course, will almost inevitably be a factor. At their most lucrative, boot deals can be worth the equivalent of 10-15% of a player's earnings from their club. If there are better terms on offer elsewhere, it would be little surprise for heads to be turned.