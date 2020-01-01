‘Ziyech has vision to make Chelsea champions’ – Fabregas salutes winger who ‘makes things happen’

The former Blues midfielder, who savoured two title triumphs during his time at Stamford Bridge, has been impressed by the Moroccan forward

Hakim Ziyech is a winger who “makes things happen” and one that boasts the “vision” to turn back into Premier League title contenders, claims Cesc Fabregas.

The Blues are starting to reap the rewards of investing heavily over the summer as, after two windows of very little movement at Stamford Bridge, Frank Lampard saw the purse strings loosened once again.

He has bolstered his ranks from back to front, with some of the most sought-after talent in European football welcomed onto the books in west London.

Ziyech, who had been catching the eye at Eredivisie giants , falls into that category, with the 27-year-old proving to be one of the continent’s most productive creative talents.

Those qualities are now on full display at Chelsea, with the Morocco international making an immediate impact in England after shaking off an early knock.

Fabregas believes that Ziyech, along with fellow new boy Timo Werner, could fire the Blues into a race for the most prestigious of domestic prizes.

A man who took in two title triumphs during his time with Chelsea told 90min of Ziyech: “He's a very good player. He has this vision that you need in a top team like Chelsea, who want to win and be champions.

“You could see that they were lacking ideas last season and maybe at the beginning of this season, but with Ziyech, you can see that he has this last pass.

“It's not only that he sees it, it's that he makes it right, at the right time. That's the decision-making that we talk about nowadays.

“Why are coaches so tactical? Because they see the decision making of the players is not that good, so they always need to teach them what to do.

“Before, I believe that coaches were not as on top of the players as they are now, they felt that maybe there was not as much need because the players already saw it themselves, but I believe that Ziyech is one of these players.

“He makes things happen, things that the defenders don't expect. They don't expect the pass, you catch them sleeping and you have someone like Timo Werner making great runs in behind.

“I think this is where Chelsea could be so powerful this year.”

Ziyech has been earning plenty of plaudits of late and already boasts two goals and three assists through seven appearances for Chelsea in all competitions.