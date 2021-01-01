Zidane confirms Ramos ready for Real Madrid return against Chelsea

The central defender has not played since March due to a calf injury sustained while on international duty

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has regained full fitness and is in line to feature in his side's Champions League crunch match against Chelsea, coach Zinedine Zidane revealed.

Ramos has been out of action for a month after suffering an injury setback while on international duty with Spain.

But he is set to return in the nick of time with his side needing a big result to turn the tables on the Blues at Stamford Bridge next Wednesday.

What was said?

"[Ramos] is training with us and that means he's able to play too," Zidane told reporters on Friday ahead of Madrid's Liga clash at home to Osasuna.

"We'll see what we do when we name the squad, but Sergio is fit and ready to play."

Nevertheless, Ramos will not be risked on Saturday, as Zidane left him out of his matchday squad to face Osasuna.

The bigger picture

The Blancos captain, 35, remains hugely influential in the middle of defence, with results suffering in his absence over the past month as he has battled a calf injury and also tested positive for Covid-19.

Madrid have drawn four of their last five games in all competitions and will be obliged to score at least once to keep their Champions League dreams alive in the second leg after being held 1-1 by Chelsea in the semi-final first leg.

Of course, it is not just Ramos' defensive prowess that his team has missed.

The veteran has a talent for scoring goals, having netted no less than 128 for club and country over the course of his career - making him one of the most prolific defenders in the history of the game.

And, as his strikes in the 2013-14 and 2015-16 Champions League finals against Atletico Madrid show, Ramos is also adept at hitting when it most matters for Madrid.

