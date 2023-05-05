Wrexham’s tour of Sin City begins! Las Vegas ‘monster’ party kicks off in Hakkasan nightclub with $200 champagne and huge Welsh flags

Wrexham’s “monster” promotion party in Las Vegas is up and running, with players kicking off proceedings at the Hakkasan nightclub.

Dragons won promotion in 2022-23

Heading back to the Football League

Rewarded with a trip to the States

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Dragons have headed to Sin City as reward for returning the club to the Football League. Co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are financing the trip, with star striker Paul Mullin revealing to GQ that Hollywood A-listers are funding everything. He said: “Ryan and Rob told us to leave our cards at home, they're sorting the lot.”

A wild holiday is now in full swing, with the Wrexham squad arriving in Nevada on Thursday afternoon. From there, they headed to Hakkasan – a modern Chinese restaurant at the MGM Grand hotel – before moving on to the establishment’s nightclub where they were greeted by an enormous presentation recognising their record-setting achievements in 2022-23.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Huge Welsh flags and neon lights welcomed the Wrexham squad to Vegas, with Phil Parkinson’s squad dancing the night away to a set from DJ James Hype while sipping on champagne that costs upwards of $200 a bottle.

WHAT NEXT? Wrexham’s coaching team, including boss Parkinson, have opted against joining triumphant players on a trip to the United States, with their focus now locked on ensuring that the right players are acquired during the summer transfer window as Reynolds and McElhenney prepare to make more funds available.