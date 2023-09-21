Wrexham EA Sports FC 24 player ratings: How do Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney's team look in new game?

How does Paul Mullin stack up in EA Sports FC 24? GOAL brings you the details

Fans of Welcome to Wrexham will be able to play with their favourite footballers in EA Sports FC 24, with Wrexham among the 72 EFL clubs to feature in the popular video game series this year.

This article contains affiliate links. When you buy through the links, we may earn a commission.

Buy EA Sports FC 24 on Amazon US Pre-order now

Buy EA Sports FC 24 on Amazon UK Pre-order now

The game is expected to pick up where FIFA 23 left off and player ratings have all been revealed, with Kylian Mbappe joined by Erling Haaland as the best in the game.

Article continues below

But just how are Wrexham looking as they face up to life in League Two? GOAL brings you the complete Red Dragons' EA Sports FC player ratings.

Wrexham EA Sports FC 24 player ratings

Player Position Nationality Overall rating James McClean LWB Ireland 69 Paul Mullin ST England 68 Steven Fletcher ST Scotland 68 William Boyle CB England 67 Aaron Hayden CB England 65 Elliot Lee CAM England 65 Eoghan O'Connell CB Ireland 65 Andy Cannon CM England 64 Ben Tozer CB England 64 Jordan Davies CM Wales 63 Thomas O'Connor CDM Ireland 63 Ollie Palmer ST England 63 Jordan Tunnicliffe CB England 63 Luke Young CDM England 63 Anthony Forde RWB Ireland 62 James Jones CM Scotland 61 Rob Lainton GK England 61 Jacob Mendy LWB Gambia 61 Ryan Barnett RWB England 60 Max Cleworth CB England 60 Mark Howard GK England 60 Callum McFadzean LWB Scotland 60 Billy Waters ST England 60 Bryce Hosannah RWB England 59 Liam McAlinden ST Ireland 59 Sam Dalby ST England 58 Luke McNicholas GK Ireland 58 Jake Bickerstaff ST England 56 Owen Cushion CM England 50

The player ratings for Wrexham in EA Sports FC 24 range from 69 to 50, with the bulk of the team possessing ratings in the 60s.

Republic of Ireland international James McClean is the best player in the Wrexham team according to EA Sports FC 24, with the veteran campaigner boasting an unchanged rating of 69 in the new game.

Players using Wrexham will be pleased to see that McClean has a three-star skill rating and PlayStyles such as Power Shot, Whipped Pass and Slide Tackle.

McClean is followed closely by Wrexham favourite Paul Mullin, with the free-scoring striker given a 68 rating in FC 24.

Mullin's pace attribute has risen to 76 in the game and he will be a handful for League Two defenders as a result, especially with his Chip Shot and Power Header PlayStyles.

Centre-back Will Boyle dropped to League Two from the Championship in order to play for Wrexham, following McClean and Mullin as the third-best player with a rating of 67.

With a pace rating of 89, Jacob Mendy is the fastest player in the Wrexham squad, though his overall rating is just 61.

Ollie Palmer is by far the strongest player in the squad, with a strength attribute of 91, putting him far ahead of the likes of Eoghan O'Connell and Ben Tozer.

With players such as McClean, Mullin and Boyle, Wrexham boast some of the best players in League Two, so they are well set to make a splash in the new game.

EA Sports FC 24 news